Cook: Having a United Suffolk Behind Ipswich Town Can Only Be Good

Friday, 19th Nov 2021 10:56 Blues boss Paul Cook says the #PackOutPR campaign and the funds raised for fans who would otherwise be unable to attend the games show the positive side of social media, even if he’s in no rush to sign-up to Twitter or Instagram himself. The #PackOutPR campaign is aimed at building a big atmosphere for the visit to Portman Road by Sunderland on Saturday 18th December, Wycombe on Wednesday 29th December and Lincoln on New Year’s Day with a bundle adult tickets from £40 and seats at individual matches from £15 with similar discounts available for concessions. In addition, a further initiative instigated by fan Matt Cattee has led to £12,500 having been raised via social media by fellow supporter Richard Moss for fans who would otherwise be unable to attend the games. “I'm delighted,” Cook said. “Being a fan of football, one of my criticisms, [such as] when Liverpool tried to join the Super League, [is that] people disrespect what supporters do for a football club. “For us as Ipswich Town fans, if there are Ipswich Town fans out there that can't get to games through reasons that aren't good, then we've got to help them. “There's nothing like supporting your team and being in the stadium when Santi [Bersant Celina] scores that goal against Fleetwood. “And as a manager and my players and my staff, the reality is that we'll help as much as anybody. That's a given from us. And I know [CEO] Mark [Ashton] down at the stadium is very, very keen on it as well. “The Pack Out Portman Road campaign is going really well for [the home game against] Sunderland and that feel-good factor grows and you guys know more than me what Ipswich Town means to the county of Suffolk. “So, having a united Suffolk behind Ipswich Town can only be good for the football club so long may it continue.” While social media is given a lot of stick, this has shown the positive side. Might Cook himself join? “Come on! Have a word with yourself!” he laughed. “Go on social media? If I am to go on social media, it'll be after we've won! “I’m only kidding. Social media in my world can be a really good place. I think the problem of the percentage of the badness in it is there for all to see and that's something we all want eradicated. “But in general, it should be a good place where people can transfer such positivity and goodness around the world. “Unfortunately, some people don't like that, but our campaigns are going really well, and at the minute I feel our club is going really well. We know there are bumps, and there are bruises out there, but let's stick with being positive.”

Photo: Pagepix



Without doubt. You just get the sense that something is building with the club and gathering momentum. Look at the response for #PackoutPR initiative and the general positivity around the club, if we can get it right on the pitch now, expect lift off. 0

