Paul Mariner: Rock and Roll Footballer

Friday, 19th Nov 2021 14:14 Legendary Blues striker Paul Mariner’s autobiography My Rock and Roll Football Story is published next week by Reach Sport and TWTD’s Phil Ham spoke to ghost-writer Mark Donaldson about the book. Donaldson worked alongside Mariner, who died in July aged 68 after battling brain cancer, at US sports channel ESPN for many years and suggested to the former England international that they write his life story in February of this year. Due to his illness Mariner was sadly unable to fully contribute to the book but Donaldson, with the family’s blessing completed it for him, speaking to more than 40 people, including team-mates from Town and elsewhere, while doing so. Mariner’s close friend Ian Gillan from rock band Deep Purple has written the foreword. Donaldson, who is flying over from the States to be at Portman Road for Tuesday’s game against Rotherham, talks about the writing of the book, tells some of its stories and gives his own memories of spending time with the man many view as the Blues’ greatest ever striker. My Rock and Roll Football Story is available from Reach Sport here with 40 per cent off, for £11.39.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments