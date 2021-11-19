Detmer: Beyond Thrilled

Friday, 19th Nov 2021 22:48 Blues co-owner Mark Detmer says it will be like Christmas coming early when he is at Portman Road for the first time for the Blues' home game against Sunderland on Saturday 18th December. Detmer will be at the club for the visit of the Black Cats having watched enviously as fellow Three Lion Brett Johnson came over for the Fleetwood match and then Ed Schwartz from ORG was at Portman Road for the Colchester and Oxford fixtures. “I’ve been jealous, I’ll admit,” Detmer told iFollow Ipswich. “We’ve tried on multiple occasions but due to quarantines and other reasons weren’t able to attend the opening match on August 7th, then again in October for me for personal reasons. “But I’ll be there with the family and with the entire extended board on the 18th for the Ipswich match versus Sunderland. “I am beyond thrilled. I can tell you honestly I’m wishing it was December 18th. I feel like if Christmas came a week early, that’s in this case. We’ll be celebrating together and hoping that the team can come out victorious on that day. “We’re all behind them, I know they’re working really, really hard in training but to finally be in the stadium for that home match, for me is a dream come true.” The Sunderland match is the first in the three #PackOutPR promotion fixtures with 23,508 seats, including the away support, already sold making it the biggest attendance of the season so far with a month to go. “It’s amazing, I think it’s time now that we take it up, we raise the roof, we get to that 28,000-plus that we’re targeting,” Detmer continued. “Our entire board will be there rooting on the team and I’m thrilled to have 23,500 already committed to showing up and hopefully there are others that one way or another find their way on December 18th to Portman Road.” The #PackOutPR also covers the matches against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday 29th December and the visit by Lincoln City on New Year’s Day. Detmer says he and his family will also be at the other two games. “I will be at all three matches,” he confirmed. “I’m just so excited about that we have some time over the holidays to spend the holidays in the UK and in Ipswich. “Christmas, New Year’s and take in all three matches, the 18th, the 29th and the 1st. I will be there with my family on New Year’s Day as part of that whole #PackOutPR and I couldn’t be more excited to take in as much football as we can.”

Photo: TWTD



