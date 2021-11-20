Crane Rejoins Bury on Loan

Saturday, 20th Nov 2021 13:59

Blues youngster Ross Crane has rejoined his former club Bury Town on loan for an initial month.

Crane, 17, signed a two-year deal with Town in the summer of 2020 and earlier this season the U23s winger spent time on loan with National League South Concord Rangers.

“Bury Town are pleased to welcome former player Ross Crane back to Ram Meadow, on loan from Ipswich Town. He has signed and is included in Ben Chenery's squad to take on Barking this afternoon.” a statement on the West Suffolk’s club reads.





Photo: Matchday Images