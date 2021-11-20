Aluko Starts For Blues at Sunderland

Saturday, 20th Nov 2021 14:23 Sone Aluko replaces Wes Burns wide on the right at Sunderland this afternoon in the only change from the team which drew 0-0 with Oxford United in League One at Portman Road last week. Burns is missing from the 18, while Kane Vincent-Young is again on the bench on the bench, having returned to the squad for Tuesday’s FA Cup victory at Oldham, alongside Boundary Park goal hero Idris El Mizouni. For Sunderland, Elliot Embleton, Nathan Broadhead and Bailey Wright come in. Broadhead is set to join 10-goal top scorer Ross Stewart up front, while former Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady is on the bench. Dennis Cirkin is absent from the squad with Dan Neil at left-back and Tom Flanagan on the bench. Sunderland: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, O'Nien, Evans (C), Neil, Embleton, Broadhead, Gooch, Stewart. Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Alves, Dajaku, O'Brien, Pritchard, McGeady. Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy (C), Evans, Aluko, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Burgess, El Mizouni, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 14:27 - Nov 20

It sounds like Burns is missing for non-performance reasons because he's out of the 18, but on form Aluko is a good choice above Burns. 1

drewcudders1963 added 14:46 - Nov 20

Burns can’t be out on form - must be injured. He has been one of our stand out players so far. 2

TimmyH added 15:00 - Nov 20

Aluko is pretty tidy on the ball so no loss there...must come away with at least a point in my opinion with the tough Rotherham fixture ahead. 0

Europablue added 15:05 - Nov 20

drewcudders1963

Burns was one of the stand out players, but by the high standards that he set had a very poor performance against Oxford 1

grinch added 15:06 - Nov 20

if it was on form Edwards would not be in team 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments