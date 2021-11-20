Aluko Starts For Blues at Sunderland
Saturday, 20th Nov 2021 14:23
Sone Aluko replaces Wes Burns wide on the right at Sunderland this afternoon in the only change from the team which drew 0-0 with Oxford United in League One at Portman Road last week.
Burns is missing from the 18, while Kane Vincent-Young is again on the bench on the bench, having returned to the squad for Tuesday’s FA Cup victory at Oldham, alongside Boundary Park goal hero Idris El Mizouni.
For Sunderland, Elliot Embleton, Nathan Broadhead and Bailey Wright come in. Broadhead is set to join 10-goal top scorer Ross Stewart up front, while former Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady is on the bench.
Dennis Cirkin is absent from the squad with Dan Neil at left-back and Tom Flanagan on the bench.
Sunderland: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, O'Nien, Evans (C), Neil, Embleton, Broadhead, Gooch, Stewart. Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Alves, Dajaku, O'Brien, Pritchard, McGeady.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy (C), Evans, Aluko, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Burgess, El Mizouni, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).
Photo: TWTD
