Sunderland 2-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 20th Nov 2021 17:07 Town were left rueing missed chances as Sunderland struck twice late on to claim a wholly unlikely 2-0 victory at the Stadium of Light. The Blues had a number of opportunities before the Black Cats netted via Luke O’Nien on 85 and an Aiden McGeady penalty in injury time, their only shots on target, to claim the three points. Sone Aluko replaced Wes Burns wide on the right in the only change from the team which drew 0-0 with Oxford United in League One at Portman Road a week ago. Burns was missing from the 18 due to what’s understood to be a knock, while Kane Vincent-Young was again on the bench, having returned to the squad for Tuesday’s FA Cup victory at Oldham, along with Boundary Park goal hero Idris El Mizouni. For Sunderland, Elliot Embleton, Nathan Broadhead and Bailey Wright came into the XI. Broadhead joined 10-goal top scorer Ross Stewart up front, while former Republic of Ireland international McGeady was on the bench. Dennis Cirkin was absent from the squad with O’Nien at left-back and Tom Flanagan on the bench. Town started well, Kyle Edwards overhitting a cross from the left before the Blues won a couple of early corners. Sunderland struck the first shot of the game on four, Embleton cutting in from the right before curling an effort high and wide. Town had largely been in control but in the 10th minute they almost played themselves into trouble in their own half of the field, however, Lee Evans dispossessed Stewart just inside the area when the situation was starting to look dangerous. Within a minute, the Blues had threatened at the other end, Bersant Celina crossing from the right and Macauley Bonne turning a volley against a defender from eight yards. Aluko had made a brought start, twisting and turning his way into the right of the area on a number of occasions. The Nigerian international was also making his presence known at the back, heading away a poor Embleton ball into the box after Janoi Donacien, making his 50th appearance for the Blues, had been penalised for not a lot. On 18, Aluko won a corner on the right from which home keeper Thorben Hoffman punched away under pressure from George Edmundson, referee Tom Neild giving what looked a harsh free-kick against the Town defender. Neild showed the first yellow card of the game to Sunderland skipper Corry Evans in the 20th minute for a late lunge at Edwards as the winger stretched his legs on halfway. Town were continuing to have much the better of it and on 22 Edwards cut in from the left and hit a shot which cannoned against a defender. Sunderland started to get more into the game with the home fans making themselves heard for the first time. In the 26th minute Broadhead and Stewart exchanged passes as they broke into the box but Toto Nsiala cleared. Town should have gone in front on the half hour when the Blues passed their way in from the left, Edwards eventually cutting across to an unmarked Celina, who scuffed his shot too close to Hoffman, who was able to pounce on it when it really should have been past him before he could react.

Sunderland were next to threaten with the Blues making a number of blocks and interceptions without Christian Walton being forced into a save. On 34 Lynden Gooch was booked for a late tackle on Bailey Clements on halfway. Town went close to going in front again in the 36th minute when Celina was found on space on the right and sent over a cross and skipper Sam Morsy’s shot from the edge of the box deflected wide. While the Blues were seeing most of the ball and for much of the time were looking composed, Sunderland were looking a threat whenever they got the ball in the Town half. On 41, Stewart claimed a penalty after rather obviously throwing himself to the ground as he anticipated an Nsiala challenge coming in but referee Neild waved away his appeal. Town were left scratching their heads how they hadn’t scored in the 41st minute when they had three bites of the cherry from Donacien’s cross. Hoffman twice blocked from Celina from eight yards, then Bonne looped a third attempt into the keeper’s arms. Black Cats boss Lee Johnson was shown a yellow card for evidently having said something to the fourth official in the 42nd minute as his side began to put Town under some pressure in the first half’s final minutes. The excellent Edmundson cut out crosses and headed away a number of balls, then in the final minute of scheduled time did brilliantly to get a touch on an O’Nien cross from the left and Stewart as a result was unable to make a clear contact when he looked certain to score. As the teams went off at the break, Evans was receiving treatment on the pitch and referee Neild was booed by the home support, presumably for the penalty decision, which he appeared to have got right. Town will have left the field feeling that they should have been in front having been on top for most of the half and with Celina having had two very decent opportunities in addition to one or two other chances. At the other end, Sunderland had caused the Blues problems but with Edmundson outstanding, the Black Cats were yet to manage a shot on target. Town began the second half very strongly with the Wearsiders unable to get out of their half. On 50, Donacien crossed from deep on the right and almost found Celina at the far post but a defender was just able to nod away in front of the Kosovan. The home side started to show a little more but with their attacks coming to frustrating ends, as was audible from the home support and from manager Johnson, who kicked a ball which landed at his feet a long way back onto the field, earning an admonishing look from the referee. In the 55th minute, Celina was booked after O’Nien took to the turf after the most minor contact between the two as they waited for the Blues to take a throw-in. Three minutes later, Morsy shot wide after Edmundson had cut out a Sunderland attack and Edwards had tricked his way past his man and fed his captain. Just before the hour mark, Donacien crossed from the right but just behind Bonne, whose header looped wide. Sunderland, who had been woeful going forward since the break, introduced McGeady in the 63rd minute for Embleton. A minute later, Stewart was booked for tripping Edwards as the Blues were breaking. There was a scare for the Blues in the 66th minute when Carl Winchester was fed in on the right of the box but Edmundson got across superbly to slide behind. The Black Cats were starting to show a threat for the first time since the break. Town swapped Edwards, who had had a lively afternoon, and Celina, who will have been frustrated not to have found the net, for Scott Fraser and Conor Chaplin in the 69th minute. Two minutes later, Edmundson outpaced Stewart as he chased a ball down the right channel, beat the Sunderland striker to it before nutmegging him, much to the delight of the Blues 2,000 travelling supporters. In the 76th minute, the Wearsiders swapped skipper Evans for ex-Norwich midfielder Alex Pritchard. The Blues had another great chance to go in front in the 78th minute when Fraser crossed from the left, Bonne and a defender battled for it and it fell to Aluko, who blazed well over, appearing to slip as he shot. As the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Town switched Bonne for Joe Pigott and Sunderland Leon Dajaku for Broadhead. Town were still looking much the more likely scorers and on 82 Chaplin rather wasted an opportunity after being played in in a promising position on the left of the box by Fraser. But in the 85th minute the home side took the lead. Pritchard’s deep corner from the left looped over Walton and found O’Nien beyond the far post and his header back across goal found the net to send the Stadium of Light into raptures. To the frustration of the Blues players and support, the goal was the Black Cats’ first attempt of the second half and their first on target all afternoon. The goal gave the Wearsiders belief they’d not shown previously and just before the fourth official’s board indicated five additional minutes, Dajaku looped on to the bar, albeit having strayed offside. Moments later, the Black Cats were awarded a penalty when Stewart’s shot struck Nsiala, who was standing just in front of him, and the referee somewhat harshly pointed to the spot for handball. McGeady converted from the spot to seal the three points for the home side. Late on, a late looped effort from distance was sent wide of the Town goal with Walton not overly concerned. Seconds later the referee’s whistle ended the game with Nsiala, Pigott and Aluko all continuing to protest about the penalty with referee Neild. A 2-0 defeat gives little impression of the game overall, the Black Cats scoring with both their shots on target in the final minutes. Town will rue missing good chances in the first half and another opportunity, Aluko’s shot over, in a second which they had dominated until the closing stages. On the overall balance of the game, the Blues deserved more than the draw in which the match looked likely to end but it’s goals that win games and they were the one thing missing from Town’s display. The Blues, who have dropped to 10th, seven points off the play-offs, are next in action when Rotherham, second having beaten Cambridge 3-1 at home today, visit Portman Road on Tuesday evening. Sunderland: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, O'Nien, Evans (c) (Pritchard 76), Neil, Embleton (McGeady 63), Broadhead (Dajaku 80), Gooch, Stewart. Unused: Patterson, Flanagan, Alves, O'Brien. Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy (c), Evans, Aluko, Celina (Chaplin 69), Edwards (Fraser 69), Bonne (Pigott 80). Unused: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Burgess, El Mizouni. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Pagepix



blue86 added 17:12 - Nov 20

Gutted! All the stats etc were in our favour, more possession, more shots on target etc. Dont get me wrong I love Bonne, but maybe give Piggot a run for the next 2/3 games, with Chaplin at number 10. Goals have dried up a bit so maybe time to give the 11 a slight tweak. Let's hope for three points against Rotherham. Coyb 10

grow_our_own added 17:12 - Nov 20

Cook is developing a bad habit of bottling the big matches. Eccentric team selection at Plymouth, and again today. I love growing our own, but Clements isn't ready for matches like this. Janoi at left and KVY right for me. Or bring back Penney, who despite his defensive frailties, his absense has correlated with our goals drying up. Coulson is our only decent left-back. Chaplin is a better no 10 than Celina. His link play is better. You need to play your best team in matches like this, and Cook isn't. 7

fifeblue added 17:12 - Nov 20

Panic on the streets of Ipswich

Panic on the street in Portman Road

I wonder to myself

Will the Town ever score again?



3 blanks in the last four games. The general improvement has stopped at just the wrong time. 2

TimmyH added 17:12 - Nov 20

Wow! what an absolute disaster that game turned out to be! from looking like only 1 team winning we end up losing, need to be far far more clinical.



I knew not beating Oxford last week would come back to bite us in the proverbials! so that's now Plymouth, Oxford and now today we've should have acquired more points and with Rotherham on Tuesday it puts pressure on now to win otherwise we'll be playing catch up (again). Disappointed big time! 11

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:13 - Nov 20

On another day would have won comfortably, just could take our chances.Missed Burns today.

Keep the faith. 6

Blueballs83 added 17:13 - Nov 20

Goals win games, not possession! For all the ball we had, we didn’t do enough with it. We had to take one of our chances whilst on top! Gutted with a very long drive home… To much reliance on Bonne? Rotherham now feels like a must win!

8

KernowBluey added 17:13 - Nov 20

Should of taken our chances and no way was that a pen at the end.

Just one of those performances where we really should be tucking away those opportunities, Plymouth game springs to mind.

Roll on Tuesday 5

johnwarksshorts added 17:14 - Nov 20

Missed chances and individual error have cost us today. Sunderland were there for the taking. Frustrating didn't deserve to lose. Good football but final ball let's us down. 9

DaGremloid added 17:14 - Nov 20

Unfortunate but just not good enough. We need to start taking something from these types of game. Still very much a work in progress. Disappointing. 11

ringwoodblue added 17:14 - Nov 20

There’s so much to be positive about, a real feel good factor has returned to our club again.



But on the pitch, let’s face it things aren’t quite so positive. We are too inconsistent to be serious automatic promotion contenders. 7 points behind Sunderland in 6th having played two more games so play-offs looking less likely too. How terribly depressing. 12

arc added 17:14 - Nov 20

Poor performance—wretched in the final third with Celina feeble and Bonne anonymous. Soft first goal and an absolute joke of a penalty. Sunderland were there for the taking, but we love to go sideways and backwards. 6

martin587 added 17:15 - Nov 20

Unbelievable.Dominate for most of the match and give two goals away in the last five minutes.Chaplin should have started other than that I’m utterl fed up with a long drive home.Not happy at all. 6

ButchersBrokenNose added 17:15 - Nov 20

Unbelievable. Words literally fail me. I don't understand how we have lost this game. I thought we were going to leave with a point, and I was going to be disappointed that we didn't win, but a draw at Sunderland wouldn't be the end of the world. To head home empty-ended is a gut punch.



We are playing better than we did last season; hell, we're playing better than we were a month or two ago. We're dominating games and we look solid at the back, but ironically now we can't find the back of the net. Things are coming together and I give Mr. Cook credit for that, but until he can sort it out at both ends of the pitch, we're going to struggle to make the play-offs. 9

blueboy1981 added 17:16 - Nov 20

Where’s the Character in this Team ? - to concede late goals like that just has to be unacceptable ? - Sunderland two shots on target equals two goals.

Sorry Folks - at the risk of criticism - not good enough by far … !!! 8

ImAbeliever added 17:17 - Nov 20

0-1 disappointing

0-2 after 97 min penalty is annoying



See you Tuesday COYB 1

Bazza8564 added 17:18 - Nov 20

WTF?



Terrible penalty decision but we should have been out of sight by then, Chaplin needs to start for me, thank God we have a chance tuesday to put it behind us 4

SickParrot added 17:18 - Nov 20

Oh dear the goals have dried up. After scoring in all of our first 16 league games it's 2 blanks in a row but at least we're still creating chances. Got to beat Rotherham now. 4

cat added 17:19 - Nov 20

Always a kick in the nads when we concede late. Was not at game but it’s sounds like we should have taken more. On too Rotherham, a Tuesday night game after a loss suggests a big performance with a win. Can’t win them all unfortunately! 2

Orraman added 17:23 - Nov 20

Wrong team selection today. Edwards has had so many games to prove himself and although he undoubtedly has skill, he just cannot produce the final ball and this was so evident today. Chaplin was in superb form until mysteriously dropped so my feeling is that the attacking midfield three should be Burns or Aluko with Chaplin in the No10slot and Celina on the left 4

ChrisFelix added 17:23 - Nov 20

Edwards & Celina in the same team are pure luxury

Needed Chaplin from the start 2

runningout added 17:24 - Nov 20

if our team of Nearly men are professional. They’ll be begging to go into training tomorrow to get rid of “Nearly” tag. They a lot better than the performance today. Onwards 1

fizzyblue added 17:25 - Nov 20

Sunderland were there for the taking in the first half. Played well for the first 35 mins and should have been at least 2 up. There is absolutely no chance of us going up this year as we are just not clinical nor consistent enough. Just too many players coasting for my liking, evens and celina being the main culprits. 2

therein61 added 17:26 - Nov 20

3 points thrown away get it sorted you boys!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!(goals mean points not stats) 1

BromleyBloo added 17:27 - Nov 20

Gutting - sounded like ITFC the better team, battled hard, but couldn’t score/final execution lacking. Then silly mistake and dodgy penalty…………………



Edmundson and Donacien rocks and Aluko had a good first half, but not enough of the rest turned up and delivered. Still think we should try starting with Celina out left alongside Chaplin as the no 10.



Life isn’t fair - very disappointing, but need to go again and put it right in a big match on Tues otherwise we seriously fall back.



COYB!!! 1

BossMan added 17:28 - Nov 20

Celina should be on the left wing. Chaplin should be 10. 6

