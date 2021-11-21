Bonne: I Don’t Want QPR to Recall Me

Sunday, 21st Nov 2021 00:44 Striker Macauley Bonne says some serious conversations would have to take place if Town want to sign him permanently in January and that he would be angry if his parent club QPR were to recall him. Ipswich-born Bonne, who is contracted to the West Londoners until 2022 with the club having an option for a further year, is with the Blues for the season but with the Superhoops able to cut his spell short in January if they wish to do so, although manager Mark Warburton has previously played down the chances of that happening. Asked what he’s heard from the West Londoners, Town’s 11-goal top scorer said: “Not much. At the minute I can’t really say a lot. “Me personally, I don’t want them to recall me. I’d tell it straight, I don’t want them to recall me because I’m happy playing here. “I don’t want to go back and be third or fourth choice, getting on for three or four minutes when I thriving here, I’m finding my spark in football again. “I’ve found my goal trail, I’ve found my half a yard again. I was sitting on the bench eating Jaffa Cakes! I can’t do that. “I’ve found my sharpness again and I want to roll and I think if they put a pause on that I’ll be angry. “It’s not me hitting out sending out shots at QPR, it’s me being honest as a footballer. I want to play football and that’s why I’m happy here.”

Would the former Colchester, Leyton Orient and Charlton man sign permanently if Ipswich Town made an offer in January? “That’s a conversation I’ve got to have with QPR,” the 26-year-old from Chantry said after considering his answer at length. “But who wouldn’t want to play for their boyhood club? I’m doing it now and, look, if the offer is to come permanently, there’s some serious conversations which would have to be had. “But I’m a Town boy, I’m a Town fan. If I didn’t get signed permanently I’d be up there watching the game! I’m happy here and I think that’s something we’ve got to speak about in January.” He added: “I said at the start of the season when I signed. There were a number of clubs I could have gone on loan to, even Championship sides, and this one felt right. “The day I signed I said this just gives me an extra 10 or 15 per cent in my game, not just all the things I’ve talked about, just the fact I’m wearing a Town shirt, it gives me that extra sharpness that I want to do it for the club. “I’ve seen where this club is and has been. I want to get back there. Me personally and [the club] as a whole. “I’m buzzing to be here. Today I’m not in the best of moods after losing 2-0, but the fact that I still get to go home and the fact that I’m a Town player, I’m happy.” Does he forget he’s a loan player? “I’ll be honest with you, I do. But last night I watched the QPR game, I was buzzing for them, they won 2-0. I watched the whole game, they’re playing really well. “Yes, there are times when I just feel happy. I go past the stadium and I’ve got a big picture on the stadium now. I’ve wanted that since I was probably eight years old and now I’ve got that on the side of Portman Road. “There’s stuff that I’m ticking off at home, that’s there, scoring goals for Town, playing for Town and there are still a few more I want to tick off, big ones. They might come, we’ll see.” Promotion being the biggest one? Maybe two promotions? “Massive, double bounce, let’s do it! I can’t say let’s do because I’m on a season-long loan. This season for me personally, promotion’s key.” Meanwhile, Bonne says he has no plans to play for Zimbabwe, having been named in the squad for their recent games but not travelling due to a medical complaint. The Asked what the situation is with him and Zimbabwe, he said: “Right now here isn’t a Zimbabwe. I want to focus on Town. I’ve had a few issues with them over the years, trying to get me playing there. I had a few arguments with managers, they weren’t very nice and I think, you know what, at the minute I want to focus on my career here. “I know it’s massive playing international football, but right now for me, the most important thing is staying fit for Ipswich Town.” Bonne qualifies for Zimbabwe via his parents and in addition to his two senior friendly caps has played at U23 level. Zimbabwe team manager Wellington Mpandare recently said they will look elsewhere when picking squads in the future.

