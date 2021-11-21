Sunderland 2-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Sunday, 21st Nov 2021 09:14 Highlights of yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Sunderland via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Umros added 09:28 - Nov 21

I know it was immaterial but that penalty 😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄😂🙄🙄😂😂. Whatever ! 0

FrankMarshall added 10:12 - Nov 21

One of the strangest penalties I've ever seen. 0

leftie1972 added 10:17 - Nov 21

That referee needs some additional training/support with making a penalty decision like that. Laughable. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments