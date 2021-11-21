Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Sunderland 2-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 21st Nov 2021 09:14

Highlights of yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Sunderland via the club's YouTube channel.


Umros added 09:28 - Nov 21
I know it was immaterial but that penalty 😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄😂🙄🙄😂😂. Whatever !
FrankMarshall added 10:12 - Nov 21
One of the strangest penalties I've ever seen.
leftie1972 added 10:17 - Nov 21
That referee needs some additional training/support with making a penalty decision like that. Laughable.
