Tractor Girls Beat Title Rivals Saints

Sunday, 21st Nov 2021 16:03 Goals from Natasha Thomas and Zoe Barratt in either half saw Ipswich Town Women to a hugely important 2-0 victory over Southampton at Snows Stadium in a game which had been billed as the Tractor Girls’ biggest ever league fixture. The victory over the Saints, previously unbeaten and who handed Town their only loss of this season in the FAWNL Cup earlier this month, sees the Blues return their lead at the top of FAWNL Southern Premier Division to nine points with the Hampshire side now having only two games in hand on the the Blues. The Tractor Girls went in front via all-time top scorer Thomas in the 41st minute when she headed home Abbie Lafayette’s free-kick. It was a Lafayette free-kick which led to the Tractor Girls’ second on 61, sub Biggs flicking it on and Zoe Barratt slamming in off the underside of the bar. Town held firm in the latter stages to claim a famous victory which could prove vital come the end of the season. Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Smith, Peake, Egan, Lafayette (Hubbard 90), Horwood (c), Robertson, O’Brien (King 80), Barratt (Braseo-Carreira 80), Thomas (Biggs 60). Unused: Jackson. Those full-time scenes 😍#itfc pic.twitter.com/7yc2CMH3WJ — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) November 21, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



Chondzoresk added 16:11 - Nov 21

Well done girls! Brilliant news, cheered me up! 2

Bergholtblue added 16:12 - Nov 21

Brilliant result. Well done ITFC Women. No stopping us now. Champions elect! 1

trncbluearmy added 16:13 - Nov 21

Get in! 0

