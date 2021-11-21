El Mizouni Wins Goal of the Round
Sunday, 21st Nov 2021 18:29
Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni has won the Budweiser Goal of the First Round award for his winning goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 replay victory over Oldham at Boundary Park.
The Tunisia international lashed home from 30 yards with nine minutes remaining to see the Blues through to a round two tie against Barrow at Portman Road next Saturday.
The 21-year-old won the vote having picked up 48.4 per cent of the online vote with Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers closest of the other four contenders on 30.7 per cent.
El Mizouni was also named in the Emirates FA Cup Team of the First Round for his display against the Latics.
Photos: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]