El Mizouni Wins Goal of the Round

Sunday, 21st Nov 2021 18:29

Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni has won the Budweiser Goal of the First Round award for his winning goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 replay victory over Oldham at Boundary Park.

The Tunisia international lashed home from 30 yards with nine minutes remaining to see the Blues through to a round two tie against Barrow at Portman Road next Saturday.

The 21-year-old won the vote having picked up 48.4 per cent of the online vote with Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers closest of the other four contenders on 30.7 per cent.

El Mizouni was also named in the Emirates FA Cup Team of the First Round for his display against the Latics.

Can we have some mash with that banger?@IpswichTown #bbcfacup — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 16, 2021





Photos: Pagepix