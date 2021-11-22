U23s Host Millwall

Monday, 22nd Nov 2021 10:24

Town’s U23s are in behind-closed-doors action against Millwall at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug, are fifth in Professional Development League Two South having been beaten 4-2 at QPR last time out.

The Lions are third having lost 2-0 at Colchester United in their previous fixture.





Photo: Matchday Images