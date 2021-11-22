Carroll, Woolfenden and Barry Start for U23s

Monday, 22nd Nov 2021 12:59

Tom Carroll, Luke Woolfenden and Louie Barry are among the starters for Town’s U23s in this afternoon’s behind-closed-doors home game against Millwall.

Carroll returned to the first-team bench at Oldham last Tuesday following a hip flexor problem having not been involved since the Sheffield Wednesday game on September 25th.

The trio’s involvement today would appear to make their inclusion in the 18 for the game against Rotherham at Portman Road tomorrow unlikely.

Tomas Holy is in goal, while Myles Kenlock is at left-back for Kieron dyer and Bryan Klug's side.

U23s: Holy, Alexander, Woolfenden, Smith, Kenlock, Carroll, Humphreys, Chirewa, Yengi, Barry, Morris. Subs: Bort, Crowe, Stewart, Healy, Ward.









Photo: Pagepix

ArnieM added 13:13 - Nov 22

Blimey, I’d forgotten all about Carroll. He’s a half decent player too . 0