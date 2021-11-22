Morris Nets Late Leveller as U23s Draw 4-4 With Millwall

Monday, 22nd Nov 2021 15:03

Ben Morris netted a late leveller as Town’s U23s drew 4-4 with Millwall at Playford Road, Tommy Smith and Tawanda Chirewa (2) having netted the Blues’ earlier goals.

Left-back Smith gave the Town youngsters the lead in the sixth minute with Chirewa making it 2-0 on the quarter hour.

The Lions hit back through Chinwike Okoli on 25, but Chirewa restored the Blues’ two-goal advantage two minutes later with his sixth PDL2 South goal for the U23s this season.

However, Kai Garande and Nana Boateng netted on 35 and 38 to make the scoreline 3-3 at half-time.

Millwall went in front for the first time with 10 minutes remaining through Tom Leahy, but Morris claimed a point for the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug with a header in the penultimate scheduled minute.

U23s: Holy, Alexander, Woolfenden, Smith, Kenlock, Carroll, Humphreys, Chirewa, Yengi, Barry, Morris. Subs: Bort, Crowe, Stewart, Healy, Ward.





