Town to Take Sunderland Tickets Off Sale With 25,500 Sold

Monday, 22nd Nov 2021 17:27

Town will take tickets for the home match against Sunderland on Saturday 18th December, the first game in the #PackOutPR promotion, temporarily off sale on Wednesday with 25,500 seats having been sold.

The initial allocation of seats for the Wearsiders’ visit will temporarily come off sale at 9am on Wednesday with a second allocation to be released in due course.

Individual tickets for the Wycombe game on Wednesday 29th December and the Lincoln match on New Year’s Day, the other two fixtures in the #PackOutPR initiative, will remain available here.

The #PackOutPR campaign is aimed at building a big atmosphere for the three games with a bundle of adult tickets from £40 and seats for individual matches from £15 with similar discounts available for concessions.

CEO Mark Ashton has previously set a target of a crowd in excess of 28,000 for the Sunderland game, which will be attended by the club's US owners and investors.





Photo: Action Images

CokeIsKey added 17:34 - Nov 22

What does this mean? Are they going to open up new seats not previously sold? 1

HighgateBlue added 17:35 - Nov 22

I can't say I completely understand why they need to stop selling the tickets. Seems an odd way of trying to sell more tickets.



Does this happen with every match? 1

davidsc1971 added 17:44 - Nov 22

This is about selling packages rather than single match seats isn't it. They want to make the tickets available only through the Pack Out PR bundle. Makes sense from a revenue perspective, they won't be able to sell the packages if they run out of seats in one of the matches 4

Muncher added 17:49 - Nov 22

There’s real slim pickings left, I tried to get a block of 4 today in the shop and the only available ones having looked at many blocks was in the Cobbold lower in the corner. The remaining tickets are likely to be single seats or restricted view ones I guess. 0

Europablue added 18:19 - Nov 22

Muncher

Talking of restricted view reminds me of the good old days when we were packing out portman road and I didn't have a season ticket! 1

ImAbeliever added 18:56 - Nov 22

Could it be to give Sunderland fans an opportunity to buy? 0