Town to Take Sunderland Tickets Off Sale With 25,500 Sold
Monday, 22nd Nov 2021 17:27
Town will take tickets for the home match against Sunderland on Saturday 18th December, the first game in the #PackOutPR promotion, temporarily off sale on Wednesday with 25,500 seats having been sold.
The initial allocation of seats for the Wearsiders’ visit will temporarily come off sale at 9am on Wednesday with a second allocation to be released in due course.
Individual tickets for the Wycombe game on Wednesday 29th December and the Lincoln match on New Year’s Day, the other two fixtures in the #PackOutPR initiative, will remain available here.
The #PackOutPR campaign is aimed at building a big atmosphere for the three games with a bundle of adult tickets from £40 and seats for individual matches from £15 with similar discounts available for concessions.
CEO Mark Ashton has previously set a target of a crowd in excess of 28,000 for the Sunderland game, which will be attended by the club's US owners and investors.
