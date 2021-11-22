Edmundson: Strikers All Bring Something Different

Monday, 22nd Nov 2021 18:53 Town defender George Edmundson has thanked his striking colleagues for the part they have played in him achieving a high level of consistency in recent weeks. The central defender, known as The Fridge to his teammates because of his powerful frame, has acknowledged how facing up to the likes of Macauley Bonne, Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin in training is a huge asset when it comes to preparing to face League One’s finest on match days. Tests don’t come much tougher right now than second-placed Rotherham, who head for Portman Road tomorrow with the likes of Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo, who have netted 21 times between them in all competitions this season, spearheading their attack. Edmundson said: “There are some very good strikers at this level and we are lucky to have three of the best at Ipswich. “Facing them every day in training is good for me, although a lot of the time, because of the amount of games we play, we are just doing recovery work in training. “But if we have a full week to prepare for the next game I will be playing against them. “They all bring something different so I could be up against Macca, who is big, physical and powerful; Joe, also big but probably better technically, likes to come off short, play one-twos, whereas Macca is more about getting in behind; and then there’s Conor, who is small, agile, tricky feet. “Everybody brings something completely different. If I’m going to be playing against a big striker I’ll probably prepare by going up against Macca or Joe, but if it’s a player more like Conor I’ll go up against him when we do the little games and stuff. I learn off them and they learn off me.”

While the Blues have progressed in both the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy recently, they are in the midst of a period that includes six successive midweek games and Edmundson admitted it was as demanding as it gets at this level. He added: “It’s tough but I’ve been in League One before and the schedule always gets tough around this time of the year. It’s something you’ve just got to learn to manage and the staff here, to be fair, I mean the sports science and fitness guys, are good and they look after us well. “We go to the David Lloyd gym some days and do pool recovery, and if you feel your muscles are a bit tight they will keep an eye on you in training and make sure you do your stretches, get your rubs and be professional, so that you’re ready to again on the Tuesday.” As supporters will have noted, Edmundson is taking part in the annual moustache-growing charity event, Movember, which raises both funds and awareness for men’s health. But although delighted to be doing his bit, he has made it clear he won’t be wasting any time in shaving off the excess growth at the end of next month. He chuckled: “I’m going to get rid of it, 100 per cent, but it’s for a good cause so I haven’t minded growing it. I can’t really grow facial hair, apart from a moustache, so I just thought one day that I’d have a go and see how far I could grow it. You could say I’m not too impressed with the look so it’s coming off. “I admire all the players who are speaking up and doing positive things to help and Marcus Rashford is obviously the best example you’ll find. I’m not saying my contribution is anywhere near comparable with what he’s done but there is a feel-good factor about it and what he has contributed definitely helped to inspire me to do something to help others. “As a group of players we’re very supportive of the Community Trust, for example, and all the guys do their bit when it comes to charity, meeting the fans and that type of thing. “Covid has interrupted a lot of what we would have been doing but things are starting to get back to normal and we’ll be doing our bit. Like I say, it gives you a good feeling to help others.” Edmundson has also attracted quite a following as the host of Coffee Club, a regular website project that sees him getting together with a couple of colleagues to discuss a number of topics, not all football or even sport related. The latest episode saw him introduce Conor Chaplin and Wes ‘Jesus’ Burns, and Edmundson was quick to point out: “I couldn’t help that one. I mean, he does look like Jesus, doesn’t he? It’s just a bit of fun and it’s going quite well. “Honey & Harvey, who have speciality coffee shops in Woodbridge and Melton, are our sponsors and we were in Melton for the most recent one. “We’ve even had some merchandise – mugs and t-shirts – produced by Planet Blue, which is on sale at Honey & Harvey as well. I’m told we even ran out of mugs and have had to order more. They would make great Christmas presents so have a look and see what you think. “I enjoy doing it and I’m pleased the fans seem to be enjoying it as well. It’s just a bit of fun but it gives the fans a bit of an insight into who we are away from playing football and the sort of things we like to do. “At the end of the day we’re just human beings, normal lads, and if I was a fan I’d like a chance to see what players are like away from the pitch. “There’s more to us than playing football and although we’re all up for a laugh and a joke, we also try to talk about serious subjects like mental health, which we did the other week. “If you’re already hooked on Coffee Club, great, but if you haven’t seen it yet, you are definitely missing out.” Edmundson was asked who is dream guests would be and he replied: “I’d go for Tyson Fury on one side – I like him as a person, he’s gone all the way to the top in his sport and he’d bring a lot in terms of entertainment. Let me think about the other one I’d like alongside me. Who would I go for? “Yes, I know, Ricky Gervais! I just watched his stand-up routine – Humanity – the other night and I was laughing so much. I do like him and I think some of his views on life are quite valid. “I was a big fan of The Office, absolutely brilliant, loved it, and After Life, it’s also terrific, top drawer. I can’t wait for series three, which is on its way.”

Photo: TWTD



