Peskett to Undergo ACL Surgery

Tuesday, 23rd Nov 2021 12:55 Tractor Girls winger Sophie Peskett is set to undergo surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and other knee damage tomorrow. The 19-year-old, who became the first woman to sign a professional deal with the Blues in June, suffered the injury in late September. Initial tests proved inconclusive but how the full extent of the injury has been determined and she faces an indefinite spell on the sidelines. Peskett had started the season in good form, netting three goals and claiming six assists in seven games. “After suffering a knee injury a few weeks ago, unfortunately it has been confirmed that I have ruptured my ACL and will require surgery,” she told the official site. “Obviously I’m absolutely gutted as this is a massive season for me, my team-mates and the club as a whole, and I didn’t see my season ending like this. “I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from the girls, the staff and everyone else at Ipswich Town - it’s meant the absolute world to me. “I’m ready to work as hard as I possibly can throughout my recovery so I can be back playing alongside my team-mates as soon as possible. “Finally, I’d like to say a massive thank-you to everyone who has wished me well and supported me throughout this injury process. I honestly can’t wait to be back playing in front of our incredible fans.”

Photo: Ross Halls



dangerous30 added 13:17 - Nov 23

Hope everything goes well 0

