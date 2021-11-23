Chaplin and Fraser Start Against Rotherham

Tuesday, 23rd Nov 2021 19:03

Conor Chaplin and Scott Fraser return to the Blues' starting line-up for this evening’s home game against second-placed Rotherham United.

Chaplin comes in for Sone Aluko, who is absent from the 18, while Fraser looks set to start on the left with Kyle Edwards on the bench.

Matt Penney is back on the bench having been left out of the squad for the last three league games.

For Rotherham, 12-goal top scorer Michael Smith returns from a one-match ban, while midfielder Ollie Rathbone doesn’t make it having been ill.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy (c), Evans, Chaplin, Celina, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Penney, Vincent-Young, Harper, Edwards, Pigott.

Rotherham: Vickers, Barlaser, Wood (c), Wiles, Ladapo, Ogbene, Lindsay, Ferguson, Ihiekwe, Edmonds-Green, Smith. Subs: Johansson, Harding, Sadlier, Grigg, Miller, Kayode, Odffin. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).





Photo: Matchday Images