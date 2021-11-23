Warburton: If It’s the Right Thing to Recall Macauley Then We Will
Tuesday, 23rd Nov 2021 19:53
QPR boss Mark Warburton has responded to on-loan striker Macauley Bonne’s weekend comments in which he stated firmly that he doesn’t want to be recalled by the West Londoners in January.
Bonne, 26, has thoroughly enjoyed his loan spell with the Blues, his hometown club, who he supported as a boy, and made no secret of his desire to remain at Portman Road However, Warburton says the situation isn’t entirely down to what he wants.
“Macauley is our player,” he told West London Sport. “It’s as simple as that. He’s gone out on loan to play games and get experience.
“Right now we’ve had some injuries to our strikers. If it’s the right thing to call Macauley back then absolutely we will do. If it’s not the right time then we won’t.
“We don’t want to unsettle a player on loan, but QPR pay his wages and he’s contracted to QPR, so we’ll do what’s right for QPR – and of course what’s right for Macauley as a player.
“If the loan is working well and we don’t need to bring him back then we won’t bring him back.
“However, on Friday night we only had one striker available. If the situation is such then we’ll act in the best interests of QPR.
“Overall, it’s about the club and our team and doing what’s right for QPR. So we’ll see what the situation is as we get towards January.”
