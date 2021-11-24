Free Entry For Town Season Ticket Holders at Whitton

Wednesday, 24th Nov 2021 16:01

Whitton United are running a promotion giving Town season ticket holders free entry to their home game against Wroxham on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).

Whitton are currently 18th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with Norfolk side Wroxham second.

The bar will be open accepting cash and cards, while pitchside food is available for cash only.





Photo: Matchday Images