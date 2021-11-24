U18s Youth Cup Date With Spurs Set
Wednesday, 24th Nov 2021 18:17
The U18s’ FA Youth Cup third round tie against Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium on Thursday 16th December (KO 7pm).
The young Blues won 4-1 at Aldershot in round two - highlights below - having thrashed Winslow United 7-1 in the first.
Tickets will be available on the night at Stevenage priced at £5 for adults and £2 for under-18s.
