U18s Youth Cup Date With Spurs Set
Wednesday, 24th Nov 2021 18:17

The U18s’ FA Youth Cup third round tie against Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium on Thursday 16th December (KO 7pm).

The young Blues won 4-1 at Aldershot in round two - highlights below - having thrashed Winslow United 7-1 in the first.

Tickets will be available on the night at Stevenage priced at £5 for adults and £2 for under-18s.



Photo: Action Images



