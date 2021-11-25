Reduced Prices For Town Season Ticket Holders at Needham Market

Thursday, 25th Nov 2021 09:33

Needham Market are offering Town season ticket holders the chance to watch their FA Trophy second-round tie against Welwyn Garden City at Bloomfields on Saturday at a reduced price (KO 3pm).

The Southern Premier Central League Marketmen, who are managed by former Town midfielder Kevin Horlock, will be looking to reach the third round proper of the Trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

Adult season ticket holders can watch the game for £8 and concessions for £5, while children 12-16 will be admitted for £1 and those under-12 can get in free.

To take up the offer, fans should show their current 2021/22 season ticket on the gate.





Photo: Action Images