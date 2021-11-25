Five Subs in Papa John's Trophy

Thursday, 25th Nov 2021 16:20 The EFL have announced that clubs will be able to field five subs in the remaining games in the Papa John’s Trophy this season rather than the usual three. The amendment comes after consultation with the clubs who highlighted the demanding fixture schedule in the months to come. Teams will continue to name seven players on their benches. Town face Arsenal’s U21s in the second round of the competition next Wednesday evening. The full change regarding substitutions in the competition has been outlined by the EFL: Clubs will be able to make five substitutes from seven nominated. Clubs will have three opportunities during open play to make substitutions (not including half-time). Multiple substitutions can be made during one opportunity. For the final, an additional opportunity will be afforded during open play in extra-time (not including 90 minutes and half-time in extra-time). Unspent substitutions can be a carried over in extra-time. Provision of concussion substitutes sits outside this process and can be made at any time.

Photo: Contributed



Mark added 16:28 - Nov 25

What a joke this competition is, breaking so many norms of football. First some teams operate to different rules to others, now they change the rules as we go. -1

