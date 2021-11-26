Aluko Back With Blues Ahead of Crewe Clash

Friday, 26th Nov 2021 09:37 Town boss Paul Cook has confirmed winger Sone Aluko is back with the squad ahead of Sunday’s home game with bottom club Crewe Alexandra. The 32-year-old missed Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat by Rotherham following the death of his father. “Sone with be with us this weekend, he’s back in work this morning, 100 hundred per cent,” Cook said. “No more questions on the team guys. Sone is a one-off!” Aluko’s absence was a particular blow with Wes Burns currently out with a hamstring injury, forcing Cook into moving Bersant Celina to the wide right role. Town’s other first-team injury absentee of late has been left-back Hayden Coulson, who again wasn’t included in the 18 on Tuesday having suffered a knock at Wycombe early in the month.

Photo: TWTD



Gilesy added 09:40 - Nov 26

Why is this on Sunday? It's really bugging me! 1

Bazza8564 added 09:42 - Nov 26

Good we need him, missed his energy and creativity massively on Tuesday 3

CokeIsKey added 09:46 - Nov 26

A manager who refuses to talk about his team in press conferences - what a d*ck. -3

