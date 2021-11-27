Donacien Ecstatic to Be Approached About New Deal

Saturday, 27th Nov 2021 06:00 Town defender Janoi Donacien has spoken of his delight at recently signing a new contract that could see him remain at the club until the summer of 2023. It is quite an achievement for a player brought to the club from Accrington Stanley, initially on loan while work permit problems were overcome, ahead of the 2018/19 season when new boss Paul Hurst began his short-lived reign at Portman Road with a busy few weeks of transfer activity. But no sooner had the St Lucia-born Donacien, who had spells with Luton and Tottenham as a youngster before starting his career at Aston Villa, been given the all-clear to sign permanently than Hurst’s replacement, Paul Lambert, allowed him to join his former club on loan for the remainder of the campaign. He only made 10 league appearances in the 2019/20 season, which was curtailed by the Covid pandemic, and the following term he was again sent out on loan, this time to Fleetwood Town. By the time he returned Town had been through another change of manager, with Paul Cook replacing Lambert, and Donacien didn’t feature again until the current campaign. With Cook open about the number of changes he was seeking to make – he even referred to himself as Demolition Man to emphasise the number of incomings and outgoings supporters could expect – there was a huge question mark against Donacien and where his future would lie. However, despite the doubts, the player was one of only a few to survive Cook’s summer cull as he cleared the way for 19 new faces and he appeared as a first-half substitute in the opening day 2-2 home draw with Morecambe, replacing Toto Nsiala after he pulled up with a hamstring injury that led to him missing several games. Donacien, who turned 28 at the start of the month, goes into Sunday’s home clash with rock-bottom Crewe having clocked up 50 first team appearances for the Blues, 44 of which have been as a member of the starting line-up. Asked about the new deal signed last week he replied: “I was very happy to get it over and done with. I was ecstatic when the club approached me but it would have been nice to have sealed the new deal after wins over both Oxford and Sunderland, but those wins will come.” Had he been looking for a new deal or had conversations with manager Cook? He added: “As a professional footballer, and probably anyone in any job, you are always looking for when the next deal is going to be done. “In the back of my head I felt like I just had to keep on playing well and hopefully it would catch their attention and give them a reminder of what I have to offer.” Asked if he had any doubts about having a future with Town, he continued: “At times it seemed a little dark but the gaffer spoke to me before the close season and said I would get my chance. “That was all I wanted to hear, that I would be given an opportunity, and he was honest with me. “I think everyone needs that, the honesty from the club and the manager. You don’t want to be lied to and taken for a ride. “As long as people are honest with you it means you know where you are going and where you stand, so I think it was great and I am looking forward to the time I have left at the club.”

Photo: TWTD



Cakeman added 07:01 - Nov 27

Very pleased for him. He deserves success with the excellent attitude he has always shown during arguably the most difficult times in the club’s history. I also think he has been one of our best players this season. 0

