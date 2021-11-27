Evening With Holloway at Novotel

Saturday, 27th Nov 2021 09:53 The Kevin Beattie Foundation is holding An Evening With Ian Holloway at the Novotel on Saturday 26th March 2022. The event is in aid of The Deaf Health Charity Signhealth, the choice of the former Millwall, Blackpool and QPR manager, whose daughters were born deaf. Tickets - with only 100 remaining - are £25 each, including food and a souvenir programme, and are available from

malcolm@kevinbeattiefoundation.co.uk along with discount rates for the hotel. There will be an auction and raffle on the night.

Robert_Garrett added 10:12 - Nov 27

Like Kevin , this guy is all HEART! 0

Saxonblue74 added 10:12 - Nov 27

Cue the "he could be our manager" comments! 0

