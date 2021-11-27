Whitton Match Off
Saturday, 27th Nov 2021 10:38
Whitton United’s home game against Wroxham this afternoon - for which Town season ticket holders had been offered free entry - has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side say they will run the same offer at a future match.
Meanwhile, Blues season ticket holders have been >offered reduced prices at Needham Market for their FA Trophy tie against Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.
