Whitton Match Off
Saturday, 27th Nov 2021 10:38

Whitton United’s home game against Wroxham this afternoon - for which Town season ticket holders had been offered free entry - has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side say they will run the same offer at a future match.

Meanwhile, Blues season ticket holders have been >offered reduced prices at Needham Market for their FA Trophy tie against Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.


