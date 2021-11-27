Whitton Match Off

Saturday, 27th Nov 2021 10:38

Whitton United’s home game against Wroxham this afternoon - for which Town season ticket holders had been offered free entry - has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side say they will run the same offer at a future match.

Meanwhile, Blues season ticket holders have been >offered reduced prices at Needham Market for their FA Trophy tie against Welwyn Garden City this afternoon.

We will be announcing in due course which game we'll be doing another Ipswich Season Ticket offer on. Truly gutted giving the popularity of this over the past few weeks@twtduk @BlueAction1878 @TalkingTownITFC @BlueMondayITFC — Whitton United FC (@WhittonUnitedFC) November 27, 2021





