Tractor Girls in FA Cup Action

Saturday, 27th Nov 2021 16:25 Ipswich Town Women are in Vitality Women’s FA Cup second-round action against Crawley Wasps at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 1pm). Earlier this month, the Blues defeated the MK Dons 2-0 in round one at Newport Pagnell’s Willen Road. In August, the Tractor Girls beat the Wasps 1-0 at home in the first league fixture of the season between the teams. Town go into Sunday’s tie off the back of last week’s brilliant 2-0 victory away against FAWNL Southern Premier Division title rivals Southampton. Manager Joe Sheehan says that despite the significance of that result it was important to quickly turn the focus towards this weekend’s match. “From the moment the game finished and we were back on the coach, I was looking forward to watching it back, reviewing our play and trying to work out where we can improve ahead of this Sunday’s game,” he said. “It was a great win last week but almost straight away it was all eyes on this Sunday.” Midfielder Kyra Robertson added: “We’ve had cup runs before that have been amazing for the club. We’d like to go on another cup run, so it’s important to refocus, not get ahead ourselves and just keep in check.” Sheehan’s selection options ahead of the game have been limited by Sarah Brasero-Carreira, Issy Bryant and Lucy O’Brien having been with England U19s at the Algarve Cup in Portugal this week, Brasero-Carreira having come off the bench to score the winning goal in a 4-3 victory over Norway, in addition to captain Blue Wilson and Sophie Peskett, who both recently underwent operations.

