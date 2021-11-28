Aluko Returns as Blues Host Bottom Club Crewe

Sunday, 28th Nov 2021 14:34

Sone Aluko returns to the Blues’ starting line-up in an otherwise unchanged XI facing bottom club Crewe Alexandra at Portman Road.

Aluko, who missed the Rotherham game following his father’s death, starts on the right with Lee Evans dropping to the bench with Scott Fraser set to move into the middle of midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy.

Bersant Celina looks set to start on the left with Conor Chaplin in the numebr 10 role and Macauley Bonne the lone striker.

Former Town academy youngster Ben Knight is among the Crewe Alexandra substitutes.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy (c), Fraser, Aluko, Chaplin, Celina, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Evans, Harper, Edwards, Pigott.

Crewe: Richards, Offord, Long, Lowery, Porter (c), Finney, Griffiths, Sass-Davies, Williams, Kashket. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Thomas, Knight, Mandron, Gomes, Lundstram, Woodthorpe. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).





Photo: Matchday Images