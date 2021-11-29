Sunderland Tickets Back on Sale

Monday, 29th Nov 2021 09:34 Tickets for the Sunderland game on Saturday 18th December, the first match of the #PackOutPR promotion, will go back on sale from 10am this morning. More than 25,500 seats have already been sold for the game against the Black Cats with the match having been temporarily taken off sale last week in order for the club to allocate and release a second batch of tickets. Tickets for the other two #PackOutPR matches, against Wycombe on Wednesday 29th December and Lincoln on New Year’s Day, are also still available. Seats for all the games can be purchased here.

Photo: Pagepix



