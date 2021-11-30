Norwood in Action For U23s
Tuesday, 30th Nov 2021 13:56
Striker James Norwood is among those in action for the U23s at Watford this afternoon and scored during the first half (KO 1pm).
Norwood is the only senior player involved with Myles Kenlock not included, suggesting the left-back may well be in the squad for tomorrow’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Arsenal’s U21s.
Young defenders Albie Armin and Elkan Baggott and striker Tete Yengi also aren’t in the U23s squad, suggesting they may also be in tomorrow’s 18 but Cameron Humphreys and Zanda Siziba, who have previously appeared in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, both play.
At half-time the scoreline stands at 2-1 to the Blues at half-time with Norwood having restored the Town lead in first-half injury time, Tawanda Chirewa having put the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug in front before Ryan Cassidy levelled for the Hornets.
Norwood has been training with the U23s for some weeks and is set to be made available when the transfer window opens.
U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Smith, Humphreys, Alexander, Healy, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Norwood. Subs: White, Bradshaw, Crane, Morris, Bello.
Photo: Matchday Images
