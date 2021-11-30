Norwood on Target as U23s Win at Watford
Tuesday, 30th Nov 2021 14:56
Striker James Norwood started and scored for the U23s as they beat Watford 4-1 at London Colney this afternoon.
Norwood was the only senior player involved with Myles Kenlock not included, suggesting the left-back may well be in the squad for tomorrow’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at home to Arsenal’s U21s.
Young defenders Albie Armin and Elkan Baggott, and striker Tete Yengi also weren’t among those to make the trip, perhaps indicating that they may also be in tomorrow’s 18.
However, Cameron Humphreys and Zanda Siziba, who have previously appeared in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, both started this afternoon’s game against the Hornets.
Tawanda Chirewa put the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug in front in the 11th minute before Ryan Cassidy levelled for the home side a minute later.
Norwood, who has been training with the U23s for some weeks and is set to be made available when the transfer window opens, restored the Town lead in first-half injury time before a Derek Agyakwa own goal on the hour made it 3-1 to the Blues.
Fraser Alexander added Town’s fourth in the 76th minute to seal the win for the young Blues.
U23s: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Smith, Humphreys, Alexander, Healy, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Norwood. Subs: White, Bradshaw, Crane, Morris, Bello.
Photo: Matchday Images
