Vincent-Young: Another Big Performance Isn't Too Far Away

Wednesday, 1st Dec 2021 06:00 Kane Vincent-Young says he understands why some supporters are growing concerned at the gap between Town and the play-off places, which is currently seven points but with several sides having games in hand on Paul Cook’s men. The right-back, whose last league appearance came in a thrilling 4-1 away victory at Wycombe Wanderers a month ago, was asked if it was fair to say the Blues had struggled to match that level of performance in more recent outings and that to most observers it seemed the team’s momentum had stalled. Vincent-Young replied: “Yes, I can understand why people would say that. We strive on a day-to-day basis to produce that level of performance and I don’t think another big performance is too far away. “We are working hard on the training pitch to marry everything together and once we do hopefully we can get that type of performance then move on from there again.” Town’s recent form has seen them take four points from the same number of games since the visit to Adams Park and their failure to register more wins – just seven so far from 20 league games – could cost them dearly unless there is a big improvement in the coming weeks. An unused substitute in Sunday’s narrow 2-1 win over bottom club Crewe, which saw the visitors threaten to snatch a point towards the end, Vincent-Young added: “The most important thing was to get the win and the three points. “Yes, it was edgy towards the end, but taking the positives from that game we have shown that we can see a game through. I’m sure that when we win in the future it will be more comfortable than that.” The main barrier to Vincent-Young regaining his place in manager Cook’s preferred starting line-up is Janoi Donacien, who has been one of the team’s most consistent performers this season despite many fans thinking he might have been included in Cook’s end-of-season clearout. Vincent-Young added: “I’m absolutely delighted for Janoi. Before being a team-mate he’s a really good friend of mine and we get on really well. I’m pleased he is doing so well this season and personally I can’t really have any complaints because he’s been brilliant. “From my point of view it’s just about working hard and making sure that when the opportunities come along I’m ready to take them. It’s all healthy competition and good for the team. The manager doesn’t forget players who put in the effort in training. “Things can change very quickly in football. If you look back to the start of the season you can see how the team has evolved and changed, which means you are never too far away and that’s why it is imperative that you work hard in training because that’s where players look to show their credentials. Work hard in training and you’re more likely to get your opportunity on match day.” Vincent-Young is set to feature against the Arsenal U21 side in tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy round of 32 clash at Portman Road, a game in which Town will no far less about the opposition than they normally know ahead of a league fixture. Vincent-Young said: “It is relatively difficult and I don’t know how well their games are covered. We expect a team of talented young players befitting a club of Arsenal’s status and there’s absolutely no chance we will take them lightly. “We will approach it in exactly the same way that we do a league game and there are plenty of players who want to play in it because it represents an opportunity for us.” Looking ahead to the home fixture on December 18th against Sunderland, for which the club have already sold around 26,000 tickets, Vincent-Young commented: “The ticket sales are incredible and the one thing everyone says about this club is that it is very well supported, both home and away. “That’s why we are so desperate to give them something to cheer about. They are so loyal, following us up and down the country and backing us no matter the results, so we really want to do well for them.” Finally, Vincent-Young was asked about his hobby of baking and he admitted: “It’s non-existent at the moment because I’m too busy with training and I can’t afford to be a yard or two off the pace, which I might be if I carry on with it. “Training’s just been too tough and I need to be on my game. But I’m hoping to pick it up again at some stage and when I do I just hope I haven’t lost my touch.”

Photo: Matchday Images



