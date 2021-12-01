All Change For Blues Against Arsenal U21s

Wednesday, 1st Dec 2021 19:08 Town boss Paul Cook has made XI changes for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy game against Arsenal’s U21s Vaclav Hladky starts in goal with Kane Vincent-Young at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess, who skippers, the centre-halves. In midfield, Idris El Mizouni and Tom Carroll look set to play in the centre with Rekeem Harper ahead of them and Kyle Edwards on the left and Kayden Jackson on the right. Joe Pigott is up front. The Blues also name a strong bench with no youngsters featuring, despite a number of them missing yesterday’s U23s game. On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry is also absent. Former England international Jack Wilshere has travelled as part of the Arsenal U21s’ coaching staff, who are led by former Barnsley and Wycombe striker Kevin Betsy. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess (c), Penney, El Mizouni, Carroll, Edwards, Harper, Jackson, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Evans, Fraser, Chaplin, Kenlock, Celina, Donacien. Arsenal U21: Ejeheri, Norton-Cuffy, Rekik, Ogungbo, Lopez, Patino, Akinola, Swanson, Hutchinson, Balogin (c), Biereth. Mitchell, Alebiosu, Olayinka, Oulad-M'Hand, Taylor-Hart, Cozier-Duberry, Ideho. Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon).

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 19:11 - Dec 1

Pretty strong for a 2nd XI hey?! 2

Monkey_Blue added 19:14 - Dec 1

Wondering why some of our better youngsters didn’t play for the U23’s then.🤔

However a side that is clearly picked to win and should do so. 0

jas0999 added 19:14 - Dec 1

Incredibly strong side. For the so called second string. Should win this. 2

ScottCandage added 19:21 - Dec 1

If Barry can't get in this match, he may as well go back. 2

Monkey_Blue added 19:22 - Dec 1

jas0999. Our bench on any game would be nailed on starters for practically any side in league one which makes our league position far more embarrassing. I’d hate to have been Lambert if he’d had us hovering above or in the relegation zone or mid table…. You were merciless when we weren’t running away with the league and he had no cash. 😂😂😂 -1

KiwiTractor added 19:22 - Dec 1

Almost the same XI I picked in my head - only difference was Barry in for Edwards.... on that note I wonder what's happening with Barry? Not even on the bench.



Hoping we feed the Pig tonight.



Good luck lads. 1

ArnieM added 19:40 - Dec 1

It’s a strong Town 2nd eleven….. but will it function as a fluent “team”. Arsenal U23’s will be a “team”. Not snow excuse , just a fact . 0

Bergholtblue added 19:43 - Dec 1

I agree if Barry can't get into this side then he needs to go back. Has done absolutely nothing since being here . 0

churchmans added 19:44 - Dec 1

All the defenders picked in this team Tonight are better than nsialia @ donacien FACT 0

ArnieM added 19:57 - Dec 1

Edit: sorry I meant Arsenal U21’s ( very young team tbh ) 0

KiwiBlue2 added 20:00 - Dec 1

Good to see Tom Carroll back in action. I hope it goes well for him. 0

