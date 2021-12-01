All Change For Blues Against Arsenal U21s
Wednesday, 1st Dec 2021 19:08
Town boss Paul Cook has made XI changes for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy game against Arsenal’s U21s
Vaclav Hladky starts in goal with Kane Vincent-Young at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess, who skippers, the centre-halves.
In midfield, Idris El Mizouni and Tom Carroll look set to play in the centre with Rekeem Harper ahead of them and Kyle Edwards on the left and Kayden Jackson on the right. Joe Pigott is up front.
The Blues also name a strong bench with no youngsters featuring, despite a number of them missing yesterday’s U23s game. On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry is also absent.
Former England international Jack Wilshere has travelled as part of the Arsenal U21s’ coaching staff, who are led by former Barnsley and Wycombe striker Kevin Betsy.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess (c), Penney, El Mizouni, Carroll, Edwards, Harper, Jackson, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Evans, Fraser, Chaplin, Kenlock, Celina, Donacien.
Arsenal U21: Ejeheri, Norton-Cuffy, Rekik, Ogungbo, Lopez, Patino, Akinola, Swanson, Hutchinson, Balogin (c), Biereth. Mitchell, Alebiosu, Olayinka, Oulad-M'Hand, Taylor-Hart, Cozier-Duberry, Ideho. Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 281 bloggers
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]