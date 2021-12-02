McGreal Rejoins Town in Coaching Role

Thursday, 2nd Dec 2021 11:10 Former Blues centre-half John McGreal has returned to the club in a role coaching the U23s and development squads. The 49-year-old was with the Blues between 1999 and 2004 and was a member of the team which won promotion to the Premier League at Wembley in 2000 and finished fifth in the top flight the following season, qualifying for the UEFA Cup. McGreal is a close friend of manager Paul Cook from their days at Tranmere together and has been spotted at games and around the training ground on a number of occasions in recent months, which led to speculation that he might join the club as assistant manager. The Liverpudlian joined Swindon as manager in the summer but left after only a month. Previously he spent four years as manager of Colchester. Town’s new director of football operations, Gary Probert, told the club site: "We are delighted to welcome John to the club. “His role will be supporting Kieron Dyer with the U23s, with a real focus on working with individual players alongside their development plans. John knows the club well and brings a wealth of experience to our set-up.”

Photo: Action Images



MaySixth added 11:13 - Dec 2

Great appointment.

Potential assistant manager? 1

OldTimer2 added 11:17 - Dec 2

Potential replacement manager ? -2

Bazza8564 added 11:18 - Dec 2

Im hoping this is to allow KD to get his health sorted and to take some pressure off him, its a good appointment and hopefully will add a bit all round as MaySixth mentions

0

rickw added 11:18 - Dec 2

Sounds like a replacement for Terry Butcher - I guess he just wasn't Scouse enough!! 0

tractorboybig added 11:21 - Dec 2

should of come as manager 0

pennblue added 11:26 - Dec 2

Forget the U23's, he needs to sort out our 1st team defence and see if we can get 10 clean sheets in a row. 0

trncbluearmy added 11:26 - Dec 2

Initially thought this a strange appointment as he should be assistant manager but as previous poster said taking pressure of and supporting KD makes sense at the moment



Anyway great to have a well respected ex player back who offers a good level of managerial experience 0

MrJase_79 added 11:31 - Dec 2

Interesting timing. 0

CraigEdwards added 11:33 - Dec 2

As defensive coach !!! 0

KenHancocksBoot added 11:37 - Dec 2

Surely he should be working with the first team which is where he's needed most! Good appointment though 0

BaddowBlue1 added 11:38 - Dec 2

Welcome aboard John! When playing was a great defensive organiser, while he is supporting Kierran D I would hope that Cookie gives him an opportunity to work with our first team back four as I am sure we would see a much tighter and organised defence. 0

