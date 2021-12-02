McGreal Rejoins Town in Coaching Role
Thursday, 2nd Dec 2021 11:10
Former Blues centre-half John McGreal has returned to the club in a role coaching the U23s and development squads.
The 49-year-old was with the Blues between 1999 and 2004 and was a member of the team which won promotion to the Premier League at Wembley in 2000 and finished fifth in the top flight the following season, qualifying for the UEFA Cup.
McGreal is a close friend of manager Paul Cook from their days at Tranmere together and has been spotted at games and around the training ground on a number of occasions in recent months, which led to speculation that he might join the club as assistant manager.
The Liverpudlian joined Swindon as manager in the summer but left after only a month. Previously he spent four years as manager of Colchester.
Town’s new director of football operations, Gary Probert, told the club site: "We are delighted to welcome John to the club.
“His role will be supporting Kieron Dyer with the U23s, with a real focus on working with individual players alongside their development plans. John knows the club well and brings a wealth of experience to our set-up.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 281 bloggers
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]