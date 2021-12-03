Pigott: Starting to String Wins Together Key

Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 06:00 Joe Pigott remains adamant that Town could still have a successful season after the disappointment of Wednesday’s penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy. The Blues have the ideal opportunity to put their exit behind them by advancing to the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday when Barrow are the visitors to Portman Road for what will be the first-ever meeting of the sides. Last season Pigott lined up against the Cumbrians for previous club AFC Wimbledon, making the long journey north and coming on as a 65th minute substitute in a goalless first round tie played behind closed doors because of the Covid pandemic. The Dons won through courtesy of a 4-2 win from a penalty shootout in which Pigott was not involved. But he was on target to open the scoring in the second round at home to Crawley, only for the visitors to reply twice and book a third round tie against Leeds United, against whom they secured a 3-2 home win. Three years ago he advanced as far as the fifth round stage – the last 16 – with the Dons before losing by the only goal at home to Millwall and he recalled: “Even getting to the fifth round was amazing. It’s a competition that can give us more games and if you get into the third round proper that’s when it really all starts. “To have a big side down here at Portman Road would be fantastic and an FA Cup run is definitely something this club and the supporters deserve. “I have an affinity for the FA Cup and I’m sure the other lads do as well. It’s the big games, playing against teams from a higher league and some of the biggest names in the country.” Asked what it would mean to Pigott to get back among the goals on a regular basis he replied: “Everything. It’s been really tough for me after I scored regularly last season. But it’s just how football is and that’s the life of a striker. “I think I could have done a lot better this season but it would be nice to get a few more opportunities. I just need to find some rhythm – that’s the key – and find a role in the team. Then they can see what I’m good at and vice versa.” While 11-goal top scorer Macauley Bonne has been Cook’s preferred striker in his 4-2-3-1 formation Pigott would welcome a chance to line up alongside the QPR loanee, adding: “I think we could play as a pair, for sure. I don’t see why not. I think I can play in pretty much any role up front. Pigott was devastated that his penalty in Wednesday’s shootout crashed back off a post and also failed from the spot in the previous Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester, which was goalless after 90 minutes before Town edged home. He said: “I can’t believe I’ve now missed in two successive shootouts but the next time we’re in one I will still volunteer to take one. It was massively disappointing but we could still have a good season. “If we go on a run like we know we can we could be in a great position come the end of the season. “The key is to start stringing a few wins together and if we can do that during the second half of the season that should put us in a really good place. “But we need to do it now rather than later. Inconsistency has been a problem but if you put a string of results together in this league – three or four wins on the bounce – it could put us in a really top position but only if we start doing it now.”

Photo: Pagepix



