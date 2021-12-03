Pigott: I Need a Run of Games

Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 06:00 Town striker Joe Pigott admits he needs a run of games to make an impression at the club but he knows it’s easier said than done. Striker Pigott had a rare opportunity on Wednesday night in the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy home tie with Arsenal U21s but was overshadowed by two-goal Kayden Jackson, another player who has been largely overlooked this term but seized his chance to stake a claim for a place in Saturday’s side to face League Two strugglers Barrow in an FA Cup second round clash. Pigott also saw his spot-kick saved in the penalty shootout required to settle the outcome after a 2-2 draw and the young Gunners ran out 4-3 winners to book a place in the last 16 of the competition that concludes at Wembley. Having also failed from the spot in the shootout against Colchester in the final group game, things are not working out for Pigott as he probably imagined they would when he was one of manager Paul Cook’s 19 summer signings, arriving at Portman Road after rejecting a new deal to extend his stay with AFC Wimbledon. Pigott, 28, said: “It was massively disappointing to go out, especially after we had a 2-0 lead at half-time. It’s pretty unforgivable really and to go out on penalties is a real shame. Unfortunately we’re not going to have the extra opportunities to play in the Trophy so we’re just looking forward to Saturday now.” Asked about his bit-part role in the side this season, which has seen him score three goals, Pigott added: “It has been massively frustrating. I want to say I absolutely hate it and I’m just looking to get as many minutes as I can when I can. “Basically, I need a run of games, but I’m not the only one. It’s something every player wants and needs. There are players in the squad who are creating chances and to be a part of that would be great.” Town boss Paul Cook said recently that he owed Pigott an apology for his lack of game time – eight starts and seven substitute appearances in all competitions – since his summer move after finishing last term as the Dons’ leading scorer with 22 goals in a total of 52 outings, including 20 in his 45 league starts. Pigott said: “Yes, but you still want to get out there and I just hope I’ll get some more time on Saturday. As a player you want to build rhythm and everything starts to come naturally once you get that. It has been tough but hopefully it will come.” His path to the first team, and that of Jackson, has been blocked by the success of QPR loanee Macauley Bonne, who has 11 league goals to his credit in the current campaign. That puts him well clear at the top of the scoring charts, although he has failed to find the net in his last five appearances. “Macauley’s been excellent for us and without him we would be in a bit of a pickle,” added Maidstone-born Pigott, for whom Ipswich are the tenth club he has represented since starting out in the game at Charlton, where he signed his first professional contract in January 2012.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 06:41 - Dec 3

Hope you get your opportunity soon and have a decent run in the team but with PCs favoured system and reluctance to change formation with 2 upfront don't bank on it. 0

ArnieM added 07:05 - Dec 3

I can see Pigott asking to leave before the end of the season at this rate . He’s had a bad year personally which will have affected him, but he sounds like he’s ready to go again. Hopefully Cook will give him his chance and give Bonne a rest.



A 20+ goal a season striker doesn’t suddenly become a bad player. Com on Cookie, give him his wings and let him fly ! 0

