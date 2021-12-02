Duo Added to Community Trust Board

Thursday, 2nd Dec 2021 17:19

ITFC Women’s coach Paige Shorten and Andrew Stevens, the CEO of sponsor CNet Training, have been made trustees of the club’s Community Trust.

Shorten and Stevens join current first-teamers Conor Chaplin and Natasha Thomas, former skipper Matt Holland, CEO Mark Ashton, PLC director Peter Over, Olly Magnus, from sponsor the Magnus Group, and Blues PR manager Dan Palfrey on the Community Trust's board.

Shorten currently works as the women’s team’s technical coach, having rejoined the club after a spell working with the FA, having previously been assistant manager to Joe Sheehan.

“When I spoke with Mark Ashton and he told me the vision and direction he has for the community side of the club, it was something I couldn’t wait to be part of,” she told the club site.

“I was lucky in my youth that I had a Community Trust that supported me, I know how important it is.”

Stevens, a lifelong Town fan, whose CNet Training are the currently U23s shirt sponsor, added: “We’ve [CNet Training] been a sponsor of the club for the last two and a half years.

“I spoke with Mark Ashton about the mutual views we had on the community and it went from there.

“I look forward to us building a long-term strategy that will help it continue to grow and reach every corner of the community.”





