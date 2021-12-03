Cook: McGreal's a Really Good Appointment
Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 10:21
Town boss Paul Cook says John McGreal is a really good appointment, the former Blues centre-half having joined the club as a coach working with the U23s yesterday.
McGreal was with the Blues between 1999 and 2004 and was a member of the team which won promotion to the Premier League at Wembley in 2000 and finished fifth in the top flight the following season, qualifying for the UEFA Cup.
The 49-year-old and Cook are friends from their days at Tranmere together and McGreal has been spotted at games and around the training ground on a number of occasions in recent months, leading to speculation that he might join the club as assistant manager in the summer, although no offer was ever made to the Liverpudlian.
McGreal had been keen to take on a manager’s job of his own and joined Swindon as in the summer but left after only a month. Previously he spent four years as boss of Colchester.
Cook says his old Prenton Park team-mate has a lot to offer: “Yes, without a shadow of a doubt. I think it’s always good when clubs have former employees in the ranks. I think especially from possibly successful times and that feel-good factor.
“John’s lived in the community now for a long time, he’s a good guy, he’s been managing, he’s been coaching, he’s got good experience and he loves Ipswich Town Football Club.
“Very similar to Kieron Dyer, these type of lads love the club and that can only be good for the club, for the young lads, the players we bring in and the club going forward. I think it’s a really good, strong appointment that we’re delighted with.”
Asked whether McGreal will have any involvement with the first team in addition to his duties assisting Dyer with the U23s, he said: “I think at the minute one of the things we want to do, especially come in, let them get settled. Let people get settled in.
“We all understand now supporters will look at different supporters, ie a defensive coach, a forward coach, a this coach, a that coach.
“John’s in the building now, let him get settled, let’s see where it goes,. The club’s a growing club, we really want energy in the building, so John’s a really good appointment.”
Photo: Matchday Images
