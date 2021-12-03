Cook: Trust Can Only Come When Results Stay Consistent

Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 12:20 Town boss Paul Cook admits it’s hard to trust the players at the present time with that trust only coming once results become more consistent. Cook has previously said that the Blues’ inconsistency is their consistency with good performances not always yielding the results they deserve, displays such as the 4-1 win at Wycombe followed up by the disappointing 1-1 FA Cup draw with Oldham and with two-goal leads allowed to slip in matches such as Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie with Arsenal U21s. Town are currently 11th in League One and are yet to win more than two games on the trot since he took charge in March. Quizzed on what he wants to see from his team next time they go 2-0 in front, as they did on Wednesday, the Blues manager said: “It's a very fair question, are we at the stage when I need to change the formation when we're winning? “It's 10 games in which we've taken the lead. It's hurtful. You keep taking great steps and then you want to handicap yourself with bad steps. “Do we then, and you know yourselves what happens, you make changes and supporters go ‘Who does he think he is?’. You can't win. You're damned if you do and damned if you don’t. “As a manager, the reality is supporters are probably at the point at the minute where it's hard to trust the players in the team and I also include myself in that, and I'm the manager. “The reality is until we put those results right and we see situations, trust can only come then when the results stay consistent. “At the minute, the results are consistent – they're inconsistent. But the consistency of what we do is clearly there for everyone to see.” One of the Blues’ biggest issues this season has been opposition sides profiting from individual errors. Is there anything a manager can do about that? “I don't feel there is,” he reflected. “I think it is a genuine personnel issue and I always feel that.

“You've got moments where individual errors can always be lived with. If you keep making individual errors, then there is a bigger problem, there is a much bigger problem. “So the reality for us again is Arsenal have one corner the other night, taking information in is a really big part of the game, executing the information is another big part, but as a manager, I never ever want to be someone who throws players under the bus, I just don't think it is right. “A manager’s job is to sort out the problems on a pitch. I think what people don't ever want to look at is the recruitment we made in the summer en masse, the departures from the club en masse and also the time it's taken the squad to get up and running. “If you look at the last 12 results or 14 results, we've been OK and the points tally is not bad at all. “But the handicap start is really hurting us because we're not catching the teams above us. At some point, if we want to be successful, we've got to start catching teams above us.” When Cook is talking about the personnel, some would point out that this is the team he recruited in the summer. Is that fair comment? “I've got no problems. What people are then saying is recruiting 20 players should automatically be promoted who had never met each other,” he said. “Good luck with that one, then! I think every club would go out and buy 20 players and just want to be promoted. “That type of recruitment guarantees you no success. It was a platform for us to change the club from what we felt we were at to a platform to become a different club. “In my world, the work is just starting. In other people's worlds, the work should end quickly, that's what they think. “That's football today and that's the world we live in, and if you want to live in that world, I always believe that people should be allowed, especially supporters, to have a voice and opinion, but always have it at the correct time.” When he talks about it being a “personnel issue” he isn’t suggesting that addressing the matter is a case of simply going out and replacing players. “No. I mean, the personnel are the people who are selected on the day,” he said. “And the reality for the big clubs or good clubs is that clubs end up having teams they trust, that they work with and know what they get. “For us going forward, we look at our personnel regularly and the personnel we want them to gain trust. We want to trust them and they want to trust us and our supporters want to trust them. “But while we keep making individual errors and mistakes, it's hard for that trust to develop. “So you work hard with the personnel, you show them and you show them again. You show them the defensive set-up from Arsenals corner. Why have Arsenal scored from one corner in the game? “It's repetition and, at some point then going forward, and I know fans always like managers to change because that's the common theme for success, but personnel at clubs, you must always respect being at a good club. “It comes with a pressure to deliver and perform and play, and if you keep making the same mistakes, eventually no different from anyone else, you will come under pressure because you won't get picked. “And that is something as a manager, I've always prided myself on, being consistent and doing quite well. “Lads have to be given chances. If you look at our squad in general, we just spoke about Joe Pigott wanting games. I can shut my eyes and Joe was picked at Oldham, Colchester and on Wednesday. “So Joe has had three games in two or three weeks. He hasn't scored and missed two penalties, and that's football. “I'm not hanging Joe out to dry in any shape or form, I'm just saying that's football today. “So, we want consistency and we want lads to grab a shirt, take the shirt and keep the shirt. Unfortunately for us, we probably haven't had enough of them this season.” He added: “I think if you want to look back on some stats, my last season at Wigan up until Christmas, we gave more winning leads away than any team in the division. “Post-Christmas, we lost one in 18 I think, it was in the Championship. You're not going to cure every problem overnight, it's more hard work, it's more repetition, and it's more what you do. “But it's more genuinely trusting each other to be able to do that. Sometimes in football now that's not the way forward, is it? But my way is that way.”

Cookycrew added 12:43 - Dec 3

Patience has to be the key word for us supporting our Blues this season ......PC deserves our patience in the same way that we gave at least 2 full seasons in supporting the dreadful 'Shambert'. 1

