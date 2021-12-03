Oxford Boss Tight-Lipped on Norwood Link
Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 12:35
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has refused to comment on claims his club will be among those targeting out-of-favour Blues striker James Norwood in January.
Asked about Norwood, who has been training with the U23s and is set to be made available by Town when the transfer window opens, and Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne, a former U’s loanee, Robinson said that they were of the standard he would be looking at but wouldn’t comment on individuals specifically.
“That is the calibre. If you’re going to do anything in January, it cannot be to fill a gap, it’s to make this team stronger,” he told the Oxford Mail.
“It’s a horrific window, we all know that, we know how hard it is to get it right.
“As for names, I think it’s unfair to speak of players who are trying to still get in the teams that they play for.”
Quizzed on Norwood specifically, he added: “I’m certainly not going to speak of any of Cooky’s [Paul Cook] players because everyone knows how close we are.”
Earlier this week, Football League World claimed Oxford, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, and Lincoln City are among the clubs keen on the former Tranmere striker, although with sources close to Pompey having dismissed reports of their interest.
