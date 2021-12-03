Oxford Boss Tight-Lipped on Norwood Link

Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 12:35 Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has refused to comment on claims his club will be among those targeting out-of-favour Blues striker James Norwood in January. Asked about Norwood, who has been training with the U23s and is set to be made available by Town when the transfer window opens, and Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne, a former U’s loanee, Robinson said that they were of the standard he would be looking at but wouldn’t comment on individuals specifically. “That is the calibre. If you’re going to do anything in January, it cannot be to fill a gap, it’s to make this team stronger,” he told the Oxford Mail. “It’s a horrific window, we all know that, we know how hard it is to get it right. “As for names, I think it’s unfair to speak of players who are trying to still get in the teams that they play for.” Quizzed on Norwood specifically, he added: “I’m certainly not going to speak of any of Cooky’s [Paul Cook] players because everyone knows how close we are.” Earlier this week, Football League World claimed Oxford, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, and Lincoln City are among the clubs keen on the former Tranmere striker, although with sources close to Pompey having dismissed reports of their interest.

Garv added 12:52 - Dec 3

Offering good League One players to play off rivals would be a massive own goal. 3

Texastom added 12:55 - Dec 3

Wherever he goes he will be a success. Another talent we will sell on the cheap! 2

Blue_75 added 12:59 - Dec 3

Huge mistake! 1

Texastom added 13:00 - Dec 3

Can’t understand why we don’t play him when our striker(s) can’t find the net. He’s been pretty reliable when played. Always put in a shift and worked hard unlike some ITFC players who can’t manage a full game. He would probably score more with this improved squad with better service. We have let him down. 1

Dog added 13:08 - Dec 3

Not for me. When he reacts instinctively, he is has good as anyone we have had over the last 10 years, but when he has time to think about where and how he is going to score, he is pretty pants..



Hope he sorts himself out and wish him all the best for the future. 0

IpswichToon added 13:33 - Dec 3

It seems a few people don't understand that we currently have 5 strikers at the club, when we're only playing 1 upfront. That means 3 of them 5 won't even make the bench, and you can only presume that Norwood is 5th in that pecking order.



Norwood scored 20+ goals in League 2, a few years ago now. Piggott scored 20+ goals in League 1 last season - and has had only a handful of league minutes so far this season. We can't expect Norwood to be happy staying at the club when it's pretty much guaranteed there's no way into the starting lineup. 0

Unhinged_dynamo added 13:33 - Dec 3

We'll sell him to a rival in league one and watch him fly with better service than he's had here 0

