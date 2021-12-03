U18s Face Swans

Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 14:17

Town’s U18s are in action against Swansea City at St George’s Park, the FA’s National Football Centre, on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues’ youngsters, who are coached by Adem Atay, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South with the Swans, who are the home side in Saturday's fixture, second-bottom.





Photo: TWTD