Town Or Barrow Ball 63 in Third Round Draw
Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 14:53
Town will be ball number 63 in Monday’s draw for round three of the FA Cup if they beat League Two Barrow in tomorrow’s second-round tie at Portman Road
The draw, which will see clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, is set to take place as part of the coverage of the Boreham Wood-St Albans City tie, which is live on ITV4.
Third-round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8th January. If the Blues make it through, then their League One trip to AFC Wimbledon scheduled for that day will be moved.
