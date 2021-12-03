Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Or Barrow Ball 63 in Third Round Draw
Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 14:53

Town will be ball number 63 in Monday’s draw for round three of the FA Cup if they beat League Two Barrow in tomorrow’s second-round tie at Portman Road

The draw, which will see clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, is set to take place as part of the coverage of the Boreham Wood-St Albans City tie, which is live on ITV4.

Third-round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8th January. If the Blues make it through, then their League One trip to AFC Wimbledon scheduled for that day will be moved.

1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham city
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Blackpool
8 Brentford
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Bristol City
11 Burnley
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Coventry City
15 Crystal Palace
16 Derby County
17 Everton
18 Fulham
19 Huddersfield Town
20 Hull City
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Luton Town
25 Manchester City
26 Manchester United
27 Middlesbrough
28 Millwall
29 Newcastle United
30 Norwich City
31 Nottingham Forest
32 Peterborough United
33 Preston North End
34 Queens Park Rangers
35 Reading
36 Sheffield United
37 Southampton
38 Stoke City
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Yeovil Town or Stevenage
46 Bristol Rovers or Sutton United
47 Burton Albion or Port Vale
48 Buxton or Morecambe
49 Lincoln City or Hartlepool United
50 AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town
51 Colchester United or Wigan Athletic
52 Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers
53 Cambridge United or Exeter City
54 Doncaster Rovers or Mansfield Town
55 Walsall or Swindon Town
56 Rotherham United or Stockport County
57 Gateshead or Charlton Athletic
58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59 Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town
60 Carlisle United or Shrewsbury Town
61 Salford City or Chesterfield
62 Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle
63 Ipswich Town or Barrow
64 Portsmouth or Harrogate Town


Photo: Matchday Images



Wacko added 14:57 - Dec 3
So... Barrow
0

dirtydingusmagee added 15:08 - Dec 3
if its Barrow, Cook needs to be gone ,
2

BobbyBell added 15:18 - Dec 3
I won't worry about this until tomorrow night, IF we get through.
0


