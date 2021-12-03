Town Or Barrow Ball 63 in Third Round Draw

Friday, 3rd Dec 2021 14:53 Town will be ball number 63 in Monday’s draw for round three of the FA Cup if they beat League Two Barrow in tomorrow’s second-round tie at Portman Road The draw, which will see clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, is set to take place as part of the coverage of the Boreham Wood-St Albans City tie, which is live on ITV4. Third-round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8th January. If the Blues make it through, then their League One trip to AFC Wimbledon scheduled for that day will be moved. 1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham city

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

35 Reading

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town or Stevenage

46 Bristol Rovers or Sutton United

47 Burton Albion or Port Vale

48 Buxton or Morecambe

49 Lincoln City or Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon or Cheltenham Town

51 Colchester United or Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient or Tranmere Rovers

53 Cambridge United or Exeter City

54 Doncaster Rovers or Mansfield Town

55 Walsall or Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United or Stockport County

57 Gateshead or Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town

60 Carlisle United or Shrewsbury Town

61 Salford City or Chesterfield

62 Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Portsmouth or Harrogate Town

Wacko added 14:57 - Dec 3

So... Barrow 0

dirtydingusmagee added 15:08 - Dec 3

if its Barrow, Cook needs to be gone , 2

BobbyBell added 15:18 - Dec 3

I won't worry about this until tomorrow night, IF we get through. 0

Page:

1

