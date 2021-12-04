Tractor Girls Face Crawley Wasps in Rearranged Cup Tie

Saturday, 4th Dec 2021 12:44 Ipswich Town Women face Crawley Wasps in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup second round at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm) with an away tie against AFC Wimbledon Ladies in round three awaiting the winners. The tie was originally set to be played last Sunday but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, the Blues defeated the MK Dons 2-0 in round one at Newport Pagnell’s Willen Road. In August, the Tractor Girls beat the Wasps 1-0 at home in the first league fixture of the season between the teams. Town go into Sunday’s rearranged tie off the back of the brilliant 2-0 victory away against FAWNL Southern Premier Division title rivals Southampton a fortnight ago. Speaking ahead of the game’s original date, manager Joe Sheehan said that despite the significance of that result it was important to quickly turn the focus towards the Wasps match. “From the moment the game finished and we were back on the coach, I was looking forward to watching it back, reviewing our play and trying to work out where we can improve ahead of this Sunday’s game,” he said. “It was a great win last week but almost straight away it was all eyes on this Sunday.” Midfielder Kyra Robertson added: “We’ve had cup runs before that have been amazing for the club. We’d like to go on another cup run, so it’s important to refocus, not get ahead ourselves and just keep in check.” The Blues’ potential third-round opponents AFC Wimbledon play in FA Women's National League Division One South East, the league Town were in last season, and in which they currently sit in fifth position. Third round ties will take place on Sunday 12th December with clubs from the Barclays FA Women's Super League joining the competition in round four. 𝗙𝗬𝗜: This Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup tie against Crawley Wasps will kick off at 2pm and not the original time of 1pm.



This is following a mutual agreement between the two clubs.



The turnstiles at the Goldstar Ground will open at 12:30.#itfc https://t.co/6K0tDlxf6M — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) December 2, 2021

