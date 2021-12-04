Jackson, El Mizouni and Burgess Start Against Barrow
Saturday, 4th Dec 2021 14:23
Kayden Jackson, Idris El Mizouni and Cameron Burgess keep their places from Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy exit to Arsenal’s U21s as the Blues host League Two Barrow in the second round of the FA Cup.
Jackson is set to keep his place wide on the right with El Mizouni alongside skipper Sam Morsy in central midfield with Scott Fraser reverting to the left, with Burgess at the heart of the defence.
From the team which beat Crewe in League One last Sunday, Sone Aluko drops to the bench, while Bersant Celina and George Edmundson are absent from the 18.
Joe Pigott is on the bench with Macauley Bonne continuing as the lone central striker.
Town also include youngsters Cameron Humphreys and Fraser Alexander among the substitutes.
For Barrow, at Portman Road for the first time in their history, Connor Brown, Mark Ellis and Patrick Brough return to their XI.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Burgess, Clements, Morsy (c), El Mizouni, Jackson, Chaplin, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Alexander, Carroll, Evans, Harper, Humphreys, Aluko, Jackson.
Barrow: Farman, Brown, Brough, Ellis (c), Kay, Gordon, White, Jones, Gotts, Grayson, Banks Subs: Lillis, Taylor, Jones, Zanzala, Beadling, Hutton, Arthur, James, Stevens. Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).
Photo: Matchday Images
