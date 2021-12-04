Manager Cook Sacked

Saturday, 4th Dec 2021 19:22 Town have announced that manager Paul Cook has been relieved of his duties following this afternoon’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Barrow at Portman Road. Blues CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone. “I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests. “At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the club. I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday.” It seems likely that former Colchester manager John McGreal, who joined the Blues as an U23s coach on Thursday, an appointment we understand wasn't made by Cook, will be put in caretaker charge. Cook, 54, joined the club in March having been appointed by former owner Marcus Evans following Paul Lambert's sacking with the Blues dropping out of the play-off zone during his couple of months in charge. The summer saw a major overhaul of the playing staff with 19 senior additions coming in along with new backroom staff - first team coach Franny Jeffers, goalkeeper-coach John Keeley and coach Ian Craney joining another first-team coach Gary Roberts - and around 30 players departing. Despite the Blues having one of the largest budgets in League One, they made a slow start to the season and they have remained inconsistent and currently sit in 11th in the division. Cook's record in his 44 games with Town reads a disappointing won 13, drawn 17 and lost 14. The Blues new ownership backed Cook's appointment by Evans but, as reported by TWTD at the time, the man they eyed for the job was Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton, who worked for Ashton and chairman Mike O'Leary at Oxford having previously had links with the pair at West Brom. Town are likely to look for a head coach rather than an old-style manager and other candidates we understand will come into the reckoning are MK Dons boss Liam Manning - who started his coaching career with the Blues having been an academy player - and Plymouth's Ryan Lowe.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3

4



Bergholtblue added 19:24 - Dec 4

Inevitable I'm afraid. Too much money invested with little to show. Now the speculation as to who will come in.



7

Berts_chin added 19:25 - Dec 4

I'm shocked, but not sorry. Honestly thought he'd be given longer, possibly with an experienced no.2. But I believe that this is the right decision. 7

notoriousITFC added 19:25 - Dec 4

Something wasn't right 4

BossMan added 19:25 - Dec 4

Correct decision ahead of Jan transfer window. Fewer points than Lambert at same stage 8

shaunblue123 added 19:26 - Dec 4

I liked his honesty and he clearly works hard behind the scenes but he spent big and these 20 players are the ones he and Ashton wanted. I wonder if we'll see others leave in January such as Morsy. Shame but ultimately you can forgive losing at Sunderland and Rotherham but Arsenal Kids and horrendous draws against Colchester, Oldham and Barrow... not so much. 13

cornishnick added 19:26 - Dec 4

Wow. Thought he had until Sunderland. New ownership clearly mean business. No more Paul’s please 9

tractorlad01 added 19:27 - Dec 4

Had to be done. Liked Cook a lot but seems Richardson was the brains behind his previous successes. 14

Scuzzer added 19:27 - Dec 4

Hmmm....not surprised. But it doesn't leave time for anyone coming in to assess the squad properly before the transfer window opens. This may turn out to be a mistake. -8

Kirbmeister added 19:27 - Dec 4

Cook wasn’t the owners man in the first place. A bang average league 1 team won’t suffice I’m afraid. We’ve been dreadful for most of the season. 7

benfromkent added 19:27 - Dec 4

This is the right decision. Nice guy but proved time and time again he’s devoid of ideas, plan B’s, playing different formations etc etc. We’ve got a bloody good squad, now we need someone who can play them correctly and let them reach their potential. Wish Paul well, but this will be a good thing for Ipswich. 16

multiplescoregasms added 19:27 - Dec 4

Think it is best for everyone. We can't carry on the way we have been. 2 great games at Portsmouth and Wycombe can't cover up the position we find ourselves in. If he hadn't gone tonight he would probably have gone after Charlton and Wigan. Question is, who now? Is this what McGreal is here for? Just please don't say it's Peter Reid. 11

bixleyboy added 19:28 - Dec 4

Sad this didn’t work out for him, seemed like a really nice bloke. However, that does not win football matches and we need a PROPER management set up in place to get the best out of our quality players and salvage this season. 7

Nobbysnuts added 19:29 - Dec 4

About f#cking time. Its took long enough. He will go down as the worst ipswich manager in history. -5

Gilesy added 19:29 - Dec 4

They acted swiftly and needed to, as much as I hate to see a decent man lose his job.



We risked Pack Out Portman Road being a waste of time and potentially damaging. 7

SingBlue added 19:29 - Dec 4

Can we now get a previously successful management TEAM, not just the manager! 6

toforoge added 19:30 - Dec 4

Frank lampard



-12

Dear_oh_Dear added 19:31 - Dec 4

Yes 1

Monkey_Blue added 19:31 - Dec 4

Shocked!! I honestly didn’t think he’d get the boot but I can’t say I’m anything but pleased. The wrong man. It also suggests maybe there are other things we don’t know about. Perhaps the fact McGreal was hired was because they wanted someone in place to hold the fort as his position was more tenuous with the board than any of us knew. It’s not like we’d want any of Roberts, Jeffers or Carney in charge. 11

Keanos_Barmy added 19:31 - Dec 4

Law of averages suggest that we'll appoint a good manager soon. 10

VanDusen added 19:31 - Dec 4

This is nuts. One thing I'd always been proud of is we gave managers time. You don't turn round our sort of decline in 9 months. Now we're just another kneejerk sackings and a series of lambs to the slaughter through the revolving door. Half these players came specifically to play for Cook. I predict we will now fall even further... -14

BluePayne added 19:32 - Dec 4

I personally think this is the wrong decision, his record speaks for itself where he succeeds given time. Good luck Paul! -8

Mark added 19:32 - Dec 4

A likeable guy, I wish Paul Cook all the best. It wasn't working and the owners moved quickly to act. We move on and hopefully can find a new manager to get us promoted. 9

CaptainAhab added 19:32 - Dec 4

Blimey Charlie. Now's the time to do it though, still plenty to play for this season and we were drifting with Cook. Nice and decisive from the board. 12

Lightningboy added 19:33 - Dec 4

About time.



Now no more comedians or anyone with Norwich connections please.



3

Esseeja added 19:33 - Dec 4

Not sure how I feel about this, unless we pull the best magic ever, Cook was the only one on record to pull promotions out of the hat of choices, the current lineup of unemployed looks dreadful.

I do not care if we go up with a defensive coach, I do not want a defensive coach. -1

Page:

1

2

3

4

You need to login in order to post your comments