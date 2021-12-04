Morsy: Gutted For the Manager, We Haven't Been Good Enough For Him

Saturday, 4th Dec 2021 20:27 Skipper Sam Morsy says the players haven’t been good enough for manager Paul Cook, who was sacked earlier this evening after nine months in charge. Morsy captained Cook’s sides at Chesterfield and Portsmouth and was brought to Portman Road from Middlesbrough on deadline day, the last of 19 summer signings, to fulfil the same role. “Gutted for the manager, great manager and great man, brought us all to the club and we haven’t been good enough for him,” the Egyptian international wrote on Twitter. “We must take responsibility now and move forward.” Striker James Norwood, who has been training with the U23s and is set to be made available in January, perhaps surprisingly said he was disappointed to see Cook move on. “Gutted to see the gaffer go,” the frontman wrote. “We have a great relationship on and off the field. He was up against it for a multitude of reasons this season and I genuinely wish him the best in the future. Gutted for the manager, great manager and great man, brought us all to the club and we haven’t been good enough for him. We must take responsibility now and move forward. — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) December 4, 2021 For anyone thinking this isn’t genuine, you’re wrong. Me and the gaffer spoke every day and we had no issues whatsoever and never had a fallout. Hes a top man and we got on very well and had a laugh. Like I said, his hands were tied. https://t.co/9WPzD11vF9 — James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) December 4, 2021 Gutted for the manager and staff. Great people and extremely hard working. We all need to look at ourselves and be better than we have been. No excuses at all. Starting with Tuesday’s game. — Conor Chaplin (@ConorChaplin10) December 4, 2021

Photo: TWTD



timkatieadamitfc added 20:30 - Dec 4

Just wondering how his hands were tied, would like to see Norwood involved again now though. 0

DaGremloid added 20:37 - Dec 4

Yeah, of all managers he basically only had to ask and he was given - any player he wanted, the coaching staff he wanted, everything. What more could he possibly have wanted? 3

adamisablue2 added 20:37 - Dec 4

timkatieadam



I think he meant his hands were tied in regards to him being transfer listed 2

jas0999 added 20:38 - Dec 4

Correct. The players haven’t been good enough 5

DifferentGravy added 20:38 - Dec 4

Really thought we had turned a corner with performances against Pompey, Plymouth and Wycombe but just not happened. I agree with Morsey....in so far as players need to be held accountable for their performances, doing the basics and what is asked of them from the manager.....and I dont think anyone can doubt Cooks passion and constant shouting and encouragement from the sideline. My biggest issue was with the managers lack of a plan B....same as with Lambert. When you are losing to Rotherham 1-0 and played badly......dont wait until you go 2-0 down with only 12 mins left to try and save the situation. Whatever tactic/formation/style the manager plays(and we all have our opinions....if its clearly not working....change it! Try something else! It can always be changed back at any time. 4

dirtydingusmagee added 20:39 - Dec 4

''UP AGAINST IT FOR A MULTITUDE OF REASONS !'' please enlighten us James . 6

bluerico added 20:42 - Dec 4

If some of our recent previous mangers had been given the support Cook has had perhaps we would not be stuck in the middle of League One. 4

ButchersBrokenNose added 20:45 - Dec 4

I don't know what kind of character Morsy is off the pitch, but I would like him to step up at Playford Road on Monday and give his team mates a few home truths. Forgive me, but I'm going to invoke Roy Keane (the player and captain) here; can you imagine him in the dressing room after poor results got the gaffer sacked? He would go ballistic! Yes, Cook was found wanting as a manager and tactician without Leam Richardson beside him, but there have been too many times this season where the players let him down. I hope Morsy gets in a few of their faces and lets them know exactly this



As an aside, I imagine a few of them are now looking at the January transfer window more nervously than they were this morning, and rightly so. 3

TimmyH added 20:49 - Dec 4

Agree! collectively the players have generally been poor, the odd spark of quality in passages of play but not enough to where we need to be! I'd like to say expecting big things into the New Year but it's the expectation and hope that always lets you down at ITFC. 6

USA added 20:54 - Dec 4

Norwood sets a terrible example to any youngsters supporting the club. That’s why he is transfer listed and the club is right to do so. 2

RobbieBobson added 20:56 - Dec 4

And there you have it, these are ‘cooks men’ and even they couldn’t be arsed to put in a 90 minute shift. They are responsible for cooks sacking. Shame on them. 3

backwaywhen added 20:57 - Dec 4

Yes these players have let us all down at ITFC , but what if cook was asking them to do things in such a way that a few were uncomfortable with and couldn’t see out his instructions because it didn’t match their natural game / position . 1

Monkey_Blue added 21:00 - Dec 4

No offence but most managers receive such comments after they get the boot. If they liked him so much as a bloke that’s fine, but Cook seemed incapable of getting them to play to a decent level. Respect isn’t the same as liking someone. 2

Europablue added 21:07 - Dec 4

USA

Norwood is being transfer listed because he is one of the highest earners and he's not in the first team. His character and behaviour is a problem, but I don't think it has much bearing on the situation. 1

Linkboy13 added 21:16 - Dec 4

Got this terrible feeling Farke has already been contacted by the owners. The Norwich connection won't bother them one bit. Dred to think what might happen if this materialised. 1

LimerickTractorBoy added 21:20 - Dec 4

Yes Europablue, Cook was certainly up against with Norwoods carry-on. 0

Monkey_Blue added 21:20 - Dec 4

I’m of the opinion the next guy will be more of a Head Coach who is progressive. We’ve appointed people to so many newly created roles except Director of Football but the structure seems set up for us to get one of those in as well. 0

Churchman added 21:34 - Dec 4

Actions speak louder than words. The players have delivered the words but few actions. They got Cook sacked, nobody else. As for Norwood, the sooner that dysfunctional pub player leaves the better. 0

blueboy1981 added 21:38 - Dec 4

What’s this ???

‘Up against it for a Multitude of Reasons’



Maybe more to today’s development than meets the eye …. !!!



Oh Well - we await who will be interested in the job, or want it … !!!

In the meantime another Reset to Zero - for our Club.



May just have been more interference for PC’s team selection or formation from above than anyone thinks …. ??? Who Knows ??

Reassurance certainly needed at a critical point of the season, and for our Club as to what is going on …. !!! 0

blues1 added 21:40 - Dec 4

Linkboy13. Do get where ur coming from re Farke. But our fans need to grow up and get past this rubbish about managers being ex norwich. Joe Royle was ex norwich and he's undoubtedly one of the best managers we've had in the past 18 years. I actually wish any manager who takes the job here, luck. Bcse no doubt if he has a bad start there'll be fans wanting him out too. 1

blueboy1981 added 21:42 - Dec 4

As so often happens - the Failures are not the ones that Fall on their Sword.

If you lot haven’t been given your best - then hang your heads in shame - you’ve just got someone the sack …. !!! 0

blueboy1981 added 21:50 - Dec 4

Of course they have let him down - How many of them have ever given more than 45 minutes in any game this season ?? - exception maybe a couple !!

It seems we never know what goes on behind the scenes at Ipswich Town …. !!! 0

RobbieBobson added 21:50 - Dec 4

Norwich connection aside (we have have overcome that with Lambert), what’s so bad with Farke? He hasn’t done so well in the prem, but his sides smashed the championship.. hear Zidane is kicking his heels at the moment! 0

