U18s Thrash Swans

Sunday, 5th Dec 2021 10:10

Town’s U18s beat Swansea City 4-0 at St George’s Park yesterday afternoon with Ash Boatswain (pictured) scoring twice and Dan Cousens and Jack Manly once each.

Boatswain gave the young Blues the lead in the fourth minute with Cousens adding to their advantage on 39.

Striker Boatswain made it 3-0 four minutes from the break and in the 64th minute Manly made it four.

The result means Adem Atay’s side remain second in Professional Development League Two South behind leaders Charlton on goal difference but having played three more games than the Addicks.

U18s: Ridd, Cousens (Kieran 73), H Barbrook, Moodie, Stephenson, Bradshaw, Boatswain (Hoque 68), Manly (Cook 79), Nwabueze. Unused: Cullum, Osbourne.





Photo: James Ager