Town's Trip to AFC Wimbledon Set For Move

Sunday, 5th Dec 2021 14:46

Town’s away game against AFC Wimbledon in League One on Saturday 8th January will be rescheduled after the Dons made it through to round three of the FA Cup.

Wimbledon defeated fellow League One side Cheltenham 4-3 home at Plough Lane yesterday with third round ties scheduled for the weekend when the Blues were set to make their trip to face the Londoners.

If Town fail to beat Barrow in their replay at Holker Street just over a week’s time then they will have a rare free weekend.

The draw for the third round is being held on Monday evening live on ITV4.









Photo: Pagepix