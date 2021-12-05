Tractor Girls Hit Four to Progress in FA Cup

Sunday, 5th Dec 2021 18:49 by Richard Woodward Four second half goals saw the Tractor Girls to a 4-0 victory over Crawley Wasps at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe and earned them a FA Cup third round tie at AFC Wimbledon. Joe Sheehan made three changes to the side that beat Southampton in the league a fortnight ago. Eva Hubbard replaced Abbie Lafayette, who picked up a knock in the dying stages against the Saints, while Maddie Biggs was favoured over Zoe Barratt in a front two. Natasha Thomas and Eloise King also returned to the side in place of Lucy O’Brien.



Town were on the front foot from the off, with Maddie Biggs particularly threatening. The number nine almost gave the Blues the lead inside a minute, firing a well-struck warning shot narrowly over the Crawley bar after a nice ball down the line by Hubbard.



Whilst Crawley’s attacking endeavour stemmed from counter-attacks down the wings and the hold-up play by Iesha Swaby. The Blues were relentless in creating chances all over the park. On 17 this was illustrated when Bonnie Horwood recycled the ball from her own corner routine with the ball landing enticingly for Lucy Egan to let fly from just outside the area, but wide of the target.



Biggs came even closer on 20 minutes. Her clever footwork after combining with King created space to unleash a fierce shot which cannoned off the upright, with Megen Lynch well beaten in the Crawley goal.



Kyra Robertson’s powerful running with the ball, in support of marauding right-back Summer Hughes, was the source of most of Town’s threat as the game went on. Robertson nearly created the opener for Thomas on 26 minutes, stealing in on hesitant Crawley possession and threading a cross, which was deflected away from the lurking Town number seven.



Hughes repeated the same move just on half-time, dancing round two Crawley defenders, leaving them sitting on the turf. This time her cross found Thomas, but the Blues’ all-time top scorer could only direct a header just narrowly over the bar from close in.



Town were well on top but without a goal to show for it at the break. That dominance would tell four minutes after the restart.



Hughes and Thomas combined in similar fashion to the earlier chance, only this time Thomas found the net with a neat side-foot volley finish. A deserved goal for the home side, who went on to put in a second-half performance befitting of their lofty league table status. The lead was then extended twice in a devastating two minutes spell - largely in thanks to the endeavour of Thomas. On 65 she pressured the Crawley defence into relinquishing the ball on the edge of the area allowing Egan to steal in and hit the ball home off both posts.



Two minutes later Thomas was again the tormentor, forcing an error from Wasps’ defender Nicola Gibson, who was helpless in turning a Town left wing cross into her own net.



Town keeper Sarah Quantrill was finally called into meaningful action on 68 minutes. Forward Swarby intercepted a loose pass from the home side and drove forward hitting a low shot which was well saved, with a follow-up blocked for a corner.



On 80 minutes, Thomas could have got a deserved second goal, but instead unselfishly played in sub Barratt. The Town number 14 got her shot away but only after being forced wide of the Crawley goal, narrowing the angle. A minute later the imperious Bonnie Horwood picked Barratt out in the area again where her near post header was denied by a good save from Lynch.



But Barratt was not to be denied. It was no surprise that Thomas was the creator, playing a slide-rule pass into the path of Barratt, checking her run as per instruction by boss Joe Sheehan, and slotting confidently past Lynch to make it four.



This was a commanding performance from the Blues, who were calm and controlled against a fellow Southern Premier Division side. Horwood put in her usual captain’s performance, on top of everything from the centre of midfield. The direct running of Robertson and Hughes caught the eye, with the latter finding plenty of space down the Crawley right to wreak havoc.



Thomas deserves massive credit for providing a focal point for Town’s attacks to the benefit of those around her, whilst at the same time being an absolute menace to the Crawley backline.



It was a quiet day for the Town backline, but they were assured when called upon especially in the games early stages.



The final home game of 2021 for the Tractor Girls was one of energy, commitment and creativity. It’s just a shame there were not more in attendance to witness it.



The Blues go straight into third round action next weekend away at AFC Wimbledon, before seeing out the year with a league visit to Oxford. Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Smith, Peake, Hubbard, Egan, Horwood (c), Robertson ( A Jackson 90), King (Brasero-Carreira 68), Biggs (Barratt 57), Thomas. Unused: Smith-Walter, Grey, Bryant.

Photo: Ross Halls



