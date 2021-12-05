Tractor Girls Hit Four to Progress in FA Cup
Sunday, 5th Dec 2021 18:49 by Richard Woodward
Four second half goals saw the Tractor Girls to a 4-0 victory over Crawley Wasps at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe and earned them a FA Cup third round tie at AFC Wimbledon.
Joe Sheehan made three changes to the side that beat Southampton in the league a fortnight ago. Eva Hubbard replaced Abbie Lafayette, who picked up a knock in the dying stages against the Saints, while Maddie Biggs was favoured over Zoe Barratt in a front two. Natasha Thomas and Eloise King also returned to the side in place of Lucy O’Brien.
The Blues were relentless in creating chances all over the park. On 17 this was illustrated when Bonnie Horwood recycled the ball from her own corner routine with the ball landing enticingly for Lucy Egan to let fly from just outside the area, but wide of the target.
Robertson nearly created the opener for Thomas on 26 minutes, stealing in on hesitant Crawley possession and threading a cross, which was deflected away from the lurking Town number seven.
A deserved goal for the home side, who went on to put in a second-half performance befitting of their lofty league table status. The lead was then extended twice in a devastating two minutes spell - largely in thanks to the endeavour of Thomas.
On 65 she pressured the Crawley defence into relinquishing the ball on the edge of the area allowing Egan to steal in and hit the ball home off both posts.
A minute later the imperious Bonnie Horwood picked Barratt out in the area again where her near post header was denied by a good save from Lynch.
The direct running of Robertson and Hughes caught the eye, with the latter finding plenty of space down the Crawley right to wreak havoc.
Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Smith, Peake, Hubbard, Egan, Horwood (c), Robertson ( A Jackson 90), King (Brasero-Carreira 68), Biggs (Barratt 57), Thomas. Unused: Smith-Walter, Grey, Bryant.
Photo: Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]