Barrow Replay Set For TV

Sunday, 5th Dec 2021 20:40 Town’s FA Cup replay at Barrow is certain to be shown live on TV with no other second-round matches having ended in draws this weekend. The Blues will travel to Holker Street for the first time in a competitive fixture on a day yet to be confirmed in midweek next week. With only one second-round game left to play, tomorrow’s Boreham Wood-St Albans tie, Town’s 0-0 draw with the Bluebirds is the only draw so far with the BBC and ITV each showing a replay live on the Tuesday or Wednesday.

Photo: Action Images



bobbyramsey added 20:42 - Dec 5

I've missed being embarrassed in front of the whole nation..... 0

VanDusen added 20:43 - Dec 5

Maybe if Boreham Wood v St Albans isn't a draw we'll be given two chances to beat them on consecutive nights on different channels? 0

Vic added 20:49 - Dec 5

Nooo, please no! 0

