Barrow Replay Set For TV
Sunday, 5th Dec 2021 20:40
Town’s FA Cup replay at Barrow is certain to be shown live on TV with no other second-round matches having ended in draws this weekend.
The Blues will travel to Holker Street for the first time in a competitive fixture on a day yet to be confirmed in midweek next week.
With only one second-round game left to play, tomorrow’s Boreham Wood-St Albans tie, Town’s 0-0 draw with the Bluebirds is the only draw so far with the BBC and ITV each showing a replay live on the Tuesday or Wednesday.
Photo: Action Images
